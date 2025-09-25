Memories of final defeat motivate Red Roses star Kabeya

(George Wood - World Rugby via Getty Images)

Allianz Stadium home advantage will be crucial for Red Roses, claims star forward

For some Red Roses, you’d need a diary of sports psychiatrist appointments to unpack their feelings about their three-point World Cup final defeat to New Zealand three years ago.

Mention Eden Park and you can almost see the lips purse and the muscles tighten; such are the scars of England’s then 30-game winning streak coming to an end on the biggest stage.

Sadia Kabeya remembers it differently. A second-half replacement for Marlie Packer – an England stalwart she has since replaced in John Mitchell’s first-choice second row – the south Londoner, barely out of her teens, had only played a few matches for Loughborough Lightning when she earned her first World Cup call-up.

Now she’s established as one of the first names on Mitchell’s teamsheet for this weekend’s final against Canada at a sold-out Allianz Stadium.

“I hadn’t really played much during that World Cup, but injuries brought me into the semi-final and final,” she said.

“I perhaps didn’t know so much about the history and what it meant. I suppose I’d hoped I’d have another chance – the next World Cup was just three years away – but I also know for some of the squad that was their last opportunity.

“A lot of the girls still have really strong feelings about that final, but for me, because I was young and so new into the team, perhaps the loss didn’t feel as monumental as it did for others.

“This time around, there feels a lot more in it. I’m more cemented in this squad and more connected with all the girls. It feels like a new page.”

Before this World Cup began, the talk had all been about how the rest of the world could stop England’s supercharged back three – spearheaded by full-back Ellie Kildunne, with Abby Dow and Jess Breach providing the finishing power down the wings.

They have scored 43 tries in their five matches en route to the final, with the bruising forwards leading the backs 24-19 in the tally.

Kabeya is right at the heart of all that bulldozing endeavour, scoring twice in the pool-stage win over Australia and underlining her value with some big carries in recent weeks. Kildunne might get the praise but Kadeya's work rate and smarts have stood out too.

The Red Roses are a complex composite of characters that Mitchell has knitted – or perhaps crocheted – into a bonded unit. Kabeya trains as hard as she plays, but off the pitch she will probably be in the corner of the team room dozing. “I’m more laidback than others,” she adds.

However, while Mitchell and his coaches trot out the tested mantras of treating every game like any other or playing the opponent, not the occasion, a world-record 82,000 crowd at Allianz Stadium is not lost on the 23-year-old.

“We’re embracing the hype. From a training point of view, it’s about following the same processes but knowing what the stakes are – we know how big this is," she added.

“The fans during this tournament have been remarkable. They’ve made the difference in tight moments. It’ll be another level at Allianz Stadium too, and the fact most of them will be on our side has to make a difference.

“I revel in all the coverage. We follow all the Canadian players on Instagram, and it spurs us on. We’re the number one team in the world, and we have to deal with the pressures that brings.”

