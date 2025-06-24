Memories of the big stage driving Peniston to Wimbledon

AELTC/Jon Super

Ryan Peniston admitted thoughts of returning to Wimbledon are fuelling his run through this year’s qualifying event.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Peniston admitted thoughts of returning to Wimbledon are fuelling his run through this year’s qualifying event.

Peniston eased through his first-round match in Roehampton, defeating Facundo Bagnis 6-3 6-1 in just over an hour to leave the Southend star two matches from the main draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old reached the second round in 2022 before playing Andy Murray on centre court a year later, but missed last year’s edition due to an ankle injury.

Now fighting fit, Peniston is channelling his previous experiences to help inspire his progression through qualifying.

“I try and think about it in training, when I am trying to push myself. I want to get back to having those experiences, so I use those memories a lot,” he said.

“I would be lying if I said I hadn’t been thinking about it since last year. I will just do what I can, but that’s where I want to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peniston looked untroubled by his Argentine opponent on the show court in Roehampton and made it two British wins from two on Court 1 as he followed compatriot Paul Jubb into the second round.

It made for a happy home crowd in south west London, and Peniston was delighted to be back playing in front of so many supporters.

“It was great to get that first win, I couldn’t have asked for a better atmosphere as well,” he added.

“It has been a while that I have had that [big crowd], so it was nice to get that feeling again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had it in Nottingham last week, but it was great today. I was a little bit nervous at the start but then they got me going.

“I prefer to have more people watching, I thrive off the energy. When you’re feeling low, they boost you. You just have to deal with the nerves as best you can.”

Peniston currently finds himself just outside the top 250 in the world as he looks to build his ranking back up following his ankle injury.

He has enjoyed a solid start to the year, with two hard court tournament victories in Loule and Tbilisi to his name, and the 29-year-old is thrilled to be able to simply play regularly on tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This season has been good so far,” he said. “I came back from a bad ankle injury last year, so I have been able to get loads of matches in and just enjoy the process of climbing back up the rankings.”

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website