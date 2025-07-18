Metcalfe left to rue what might have been after losing to Italy in thriller
By Phil Campbell
Wales captain Branwen Metcalfe was left to rue what might have been after her side was edged out by Italy 28-24 in a thrilling 2025 Six Nations Women’s Summer Series contest.
Chiara Cheli's second-half hattrick ultimately proved decisive for Italy, with the substitute hooker’s third try on 74 minutes proving to be the game winning score.
It was a game that neither team deserved to lose, but ultimately Wales came up just short despite bagging four tries of their own through Molly Wakely, Savannah Picton-Powell, Seren Singleton and Chiara Pearce.
But Wales were punished by their opponents for their ill-discipline, as a series of penalties helped Italy, including with Cheli’s final score.
“I’m really disappointed with our discipline to be honest,” said Metcalfe.
“I know we can do a lot better than that. It’s a shame we couldn’t finish it off today. Our intent was great. We worked really hard, and I can't fault the girls’ effort. It's just silly penalties in the end that let us down.”
Having fallen behind to Elena Errichiello converted try, Wakely breached the Italian backline on 25 minutes to get Wales on the scoreboard.
Wales then took the lead 10 minutes later through the dangerous Picton-Powell.
Cheli put Italy back in control at 14-12 but Singleton finished off a brilliantly worked move to swing the pendulum back in Wales’s favour.
Italy’s physical prowess has been a strength of theirs through this Women’s Summer Series and Cheli was able to score a virtually identical second try to her first – burrowing over off the back of a ruck – to hand back the initiative to the team in blue.
Much like a heavyweight slugfest, both teams continued to trade blows, and Pearce landed the next telling shot, dotting down to edge Wales back in front for a third time on 64 minutes.
However, Cheli’s third close-range try with six minutes to go, and Lavinia Pratichetti 100% conversion record, proved decisive in one of the games of the competition.
The result means Wales finish the Women’s Summer Series with a record of two defeats and one win having lost to Ireland 27-10 in their first game before bouncing back against Scotland, winning 52-29 on matchday two.
