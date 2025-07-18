Metcalfe left to rue what might have been after losing to Italy in thriller

Wales captain Branwen Metcalfe after her side lost to Italy in the 2025 Six Nations Women’s Summer Series | 6Nations Rugby official photo

Chiara Che­li's second-half hattrick ultimately proved decisive for Italy, with the substitute hooker’s third try on 74 minutes proving to be the game winning score.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Phil Campbell

Wales captain Branwen Metcalfe was left to rue what might have been after her side was edged out by Italy 28-24 in a thrilling 2025 Six Nations Women’s Summer Series contest.

Chiara Che­li's second-half hattrick ultimately proved decisive for Italy, with the substitute hooker’s third try on 74 minutes proving to be the game winning score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a game that neither team deserved to lose, but ultimately Wales came up just short despite bagging four tries of their own through Mol­ly Wake­ly, Sa­van­nah Pic­ton-Pow­ell, Seren Singleton and Chiara Pearce.

But Wales were punished by their opponents for their ill-discipline, as a series of penalties helped Italy, including with Cheli’s final score.

“I’m really disappointed with our discipline to be honest,” said Metcalfe.

“I know we can do a lot better than that. It’s a shame we couldn’t finish it off today. Our intent was great. We worked really hard, and I can't fault the girls’ effort. It's just silly penalties in the end that let us down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having fallen behind to Elena Errichiello converted try, Wake­ly breached the Italian backline on 25 minutes to get Wales on the scoreboard.

Wales then took the lead 10 minutes later through the dangerous Pic­ton-Pow­ell.

Cheli put Italy back in control at 14-12 but Singleton finished off a brilliantly worked move to swing the pendulum back in Wales’s favour.

Italy’s physical prowess has been a strength of theirs through this Women’s Summer Series and Cheli was able to score a virtually identical second try to her first – burrowing over off the back of a ruck – to hand back the initiative to the team in blue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much like a heavyweight slugfest, both teams continued to trade blows, and Pearce landed the next telling shot, dotting down to edge Wales back in front for a third time on 64 minutes.

However, Cheli’s third close-range try with six minutes to go, and Lavinia Pratichet­ti 100% conversion record, proved decisive in one of the games of the competition.

The result means Wales finish the Women’s Summer Series with a record of two defeats and one win having lost to Ireland 27-10 in their first game before bouncing back against Scotland, winning 52-29 on matchday two.

Discover the future of international rugby at the 2025 Women’s Summer Series – where rising stars shine. Follow the action live at sixnationsrugby.com/u6n and on Instagram @u20sixnations.