Michael Owen claims Man City will 'fall short' in title chase

Former England and Manchester United striker Michael Owen believes that Manchester City could fall short in the title race this season following their 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

Despite taking the lead through Joško Gvardiol's first-half effort, Pep Guardiola's side were forced to settle for a point on their visit to St James' Park, with Anthony Gordon equalising from the penalty spot after he was controversially judged to have been fouled.

Arsenal's dramatic victory over Leicester City on home soil saw the Cityzens squander pole position and Owen suggested that, with the Premier League's 115 financial charges currently being investigated in court, they could struggle to win a fifth consecutive title.

"The title is Manchester City’s to lose," he explained. "They have really put their foot down when they have needed to and went on an incredible run last year, but at some point they’re going to fall short.

When other challengers get stronger and wiser it’ll get tougher for them and I wouldn’t rule out that being this season. They’ve also got the investigation hanging over them and Pep Guardiola is not going to be there forever. This could be his last season.

There's always things that test you throughout the season and they've navigated that so far, but something might knock them off the rail this season. With Arsenal being so good last season and with no signs of them going away with more signings coming in, they are viable challengers again.

Owen, who also turned out for Real Madrid and Liverpool in an illustrious career, was also keen to emphasise that the Reds could have part to play in the title race under Arne Slot.

He told Casino Hawks: "Then you have Liverpool, you can't rule out Liverpool. The big question for them is obviously over their new manager (Arne Slot). But you'd say Arsenal have got the biggest chance of doing it at the moment."