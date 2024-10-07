Michael Owen on Cameo: Still most popular footballer 10 years pn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen is the highest-earning footballer on personalised video message platform Cameo.

The ex-England star, who shot to fame with his sensational solo strike against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup finals, is now a regular pundit on TNT Sport.

And new research from football experts Flashscore, who combed through hundreds of sports stars’ profiles, revealed that Owen, 44, has netted more than £50,000 from sending bespoke clips to fans.

That saw him finish ahead of former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports broadcaster Phil Thompson, ex-Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka, 1966 World Cup hero Sir Geoff Hurst and Chelsea’s legendary skipper John Terry.

Football stars remain very porpular with their fans

Owen, who also has a keen interest in horse racing, charges £164 per video message and has 307 reviews on the Cameo website - which equates to £50,348 in earnings.

Former Soccer Saturday stalwart Thompson is in second place with £19,208 - based on his 343 reviews and £56 cost per clip.Xhaka - now plying his trade at German champions Bayer Leverkusen - charges £89 a pop and has 168 reviews, bagging £14,952 in the process.

Meanwhile Sir Geoff, the scorer of the most famous hat-trick in English football, has £13,858 to his name thanks to 169 comments and an £82 per video fee.

The man who famously lifted the Champions League trophy in full kit despite not playing in the final, Terry has a price of £187 per message and has 67 customer mentions, giving him estimated earnings of £12,529.

The star with the most reviews is ex-Southampton midfielder Matthew Le Tissier, who in recent years has turned his attention from football to political matters.

‘Le Tiss’ has 446 on his profile and a very reasonable fee of £26, which puts him in sixth on the list with £11,596.

Other names inside the top 10 include hard man Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock, ex-Liverpool striker John Aldridge and Arsenal-man-turned-radio- presenter Ray Parlour.

The man charging the highest fee is veteran defender Thiago Silva, who left Stamford Bridge at the end of last season. The Brazilian charges £299 for each “feliz aniversario” greeting.

Charlie Ford from Flashscore said: “Social media and the internet mean fans can feel closer to their favourite players than ever before.

“These types of video messages are very popular for birthdays and other notable occasions, and a great way to treat friends and family to something different and special by way of a gift.

“This research shows that even 26 years after he scored the memorable goal for England that announced him to the football world, Michael Owen remains incredibly popular with fans new and old.”