Micky Beckett with work to do in bid to keep Olympic dream alive
Solva sailor Micky Beckett knows exactly what he needs to do to work his way back into the Olympic regatta.
The 29-year-old arrived at the Games with high expectations having won silver at last year’s World Championships and Olympic Test Event at Marseille Marina.
Beckett was a shade off the pace on the first two days of racing at the big dance, finding himself in 12th place.
“The racing has been immensely unforgiving,” said the Welshman.
“We’ve got 45 boats, and that first beat is proving to be a real challenge, so off the start line it’s becoming a rich get richer situation and I keep finding myself on the back foot.
“Those first few decisions I’m finding a little bit difficult, and you have to be getting them right. I’ve got good speed but when you find yourself in 25th or 30th or even 40th you’ve not got a lot of time to catch up and a lot of ground to cover.
“That leading pack goes and that’s been happening to me in every race so far. So, it’s really tough.”
Leading the way through two days is Australian Matt Wearn, who is the reigning world champion and beat Beckett to gold at the Worlds and Test Event.
The top end of the field is a mixed bag however, with Peruvian Stefano Peschiera - who finished 25th in Tokyo - making a speedy start.
Beckett’s performances improved on the second day of racing with an eighth-placed finish in the last race of the day.
“I’ll keep scrapping away, that’s all you can ever do in this class, just persist,” he said.
“Nobody is running away with it; nobody is making it look easy. Everyone is making it look doable in one race then having a shocker in the next.
“So just persisting, having a look at decisions made at the start with my coach and there’s plenty of time left.”
