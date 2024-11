Purchase your tickets now to avoid disappointment

Following discussions regarding safety arrangements around this Saturdays (23 November) Mid-Ulster derby between Portadown and Glenavon at Shamrock Park, ABC Council have categorised the game as a C* fixture which means that admission to the game must be by ticket only to ensure compliance with the requirements of the Safety Certificate issued – this means no cash gate will be in operation.

Tickets are available online via PFC TICKETS – Portadown Football Club with a pop up ticket office open on Thursday evening (21 November) at Shamrock Park between 6:30pm and 8:30pm. Season Ticket holders do not require a match ticket for the game.

With brisk tickets sales already, Portadown FC are urging fans to purchase your ticket as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Tickets are priced at

£15 Adult£10 Concession£5 (Under 16)£1 (Primary School Kids)