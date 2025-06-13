Mida Noodt targeting German one-two at T100 Triathlon World Series

Mika Noodt is targeting a German one-two at the T100 Triathlon World Series in Vancouver off the back of a maiden podium finish. | Credit: That Cameraman

The 24-year-old took third in San Francisco, rounding off the medal places behind compatriot Rico Bogen and Jelle Geens.

It was the perfect follow-up to a ninth-place finish at the season opener in Singapore, and success has left the German hungry for more alongside long-time friend and rival Bogen.

“Now I have finished on the podium once, I want to repeat it,” he said. “The adrenaline and vibes you get from crossing the finish line and being in the podium spots is so valuable. I don’t look too much at the overall rankings.

“[Rico and I] have been racing each other for over 10 years, we started in the junior ranks. It is nice to see his progression and the course will suit him so maybe we can make it a one-two.”

Noodt is enjoying his first season as a contracted T100 athlete, having been a wildcard in the inaugural season last year.

There he produced a strong trio of performances, with a best showing of 18th in Singapore, but has now stepped up a level to challenge amidst a very strong field.

The 24-year-old produced the best result of his career in San Francisco, finishing just under four minutes behind ultimate victor Bogen, and he believes there is still more to come from him in Vancouver.

He added: “I came here directly from San Francisco so I know the course inside out. I am enjoying the city so far and I am feeling really good in training.

“I think the course suits me better than San Francisco. I think I can find one or two per cent extra from San Francisco.

“I take a lot of confidence. When you have a great race, you always recover faster. I have got some decent training in and the confidence is there.”

