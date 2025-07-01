Mika Stojsavljevic grateful for first Wimbledon experience
Mika Stojsavljevic believes more experiences at Wimbledon can help her make the step up to compete with the very best.
The 16-year-old – who trains at the LTA’s National Academy in Loughborough - held her own on her senior Grand Slam debut despite a 6-3 6-2 defeat to world No,31 Ashlyn Krueger.
It was a first taste of the level it takes to compete at the sharp end of the women’s tour, and Stojsavljevic left confident she can reach It with more exposure.
“It was an incredible experience. I am really grateful to the All England Club for the wild card. I can hopefully use this for next year and play better,” she said.
“It’s a different kind of intensity when you are playing people who are top 50, the more you play with them the more you get used to it.
“It is just the experience of how to play matches. I don’t think there was a huge gap in terms of tennis.
“It was just a few break points I didn’t convert and a few service games where I didn’t hold. In the first set the difference was five points, but I lost.
“I saw that I can compete against her, so that was good confidence for me. I would have liked to do better, maybe next year.”
Stojsavljevic was one of three teenage British wild cards in the women’s singles draw, with compatriots Mimi Xu and Hannah Klugman also tasting defeat in the first round.
Stojsavljevic boasts both Serbian and Polish parentage and lists former Wimbledon champions Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova as her tennis heroes.
The 16-year-old from Ealing has a long way to go to reach those levels, but her junior US Open victory last September was a strong sign of her huge potential.
A first match at her home Slam was a strong first step, especially with family and friends watching on.
“Of course I was a little bit nervous but I was more excited. I really wanted to get on court,” she said. “I was waiting around for a long time.
“My mum, my sister were in the crowd, it is nice to have them there cheering you on. Especially at the start of the second set the crowd were really getting into it which was fun.”
