Mika Stojsavljevic scoops national tennis award after history-making year

Mika Stojsavljevic won the prestigious award after becoming the first Brit to win the US Open junior title in 15 years

Former British number one Andrew Castle has ushered words of wisdom to rising tennis star Mika Stojsavljevic after a history-making year on the court.

Stojsavljevic, 16, became the first British tennis player to win the US Open junior title in 15 years last season as she roared to straight sets win over Wakana Sonobe of Japan.

It was a victory, partnered with an appearance in the girl's doubles final at Wimbledon alongside Mimi Xu, which led to Stojsavljevic being named Girl's Player of the Year at the 2025 LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus.

And with glittering success at such a young age, Castle is urging Stojsavljevic to enjoy her journey to the top.

"Mika is unbelievable and her backhand is amazing," he said. "I've watched it a few times and noted how it's just a gift and I hope she keeps using it.

"But I also hope that she enjoys this journey she's on.

"Of course, she will hate losing and love winning, everyone has to at this level and it sharpens the senses.

"But I hope that in this sport she realises that it's an arc which will just develop for her.

"As long as she does the right work then the rewards will come and she has to believe that. It will happen if you keep perspective and I hope she keeps going far."

Stojsavljevic was named Girl's Player of the Year, with Charlie Robertson clinching the Boy's equivalent and Ruben Harris crowned Junior Wheelchair Player of the Year.

The annual LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, highlight and celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of people in tennis and padel across Britain.

First launched in 2015 by former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE, over the past ten years, the awards have illustrated the depth of service and talent within the tennis community and serve as an inspiration to others to get involved in the game.

The winners, selected from more than 2,000 nominations across 25 different categories, were all acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to tennis in 2024.

Castle honoured to be one of the presenters at the National Tennis Centre, alongside other notable names such as Sue Barker, Laura Robson and Sir Trevor McDonald in what he believed to be a celebration of the unnamed heroes in sport, as well as the elite.

"The older you get the more you appreciate looking back," he said. "Every time I get to speak at an event like this I think back to all the people who helped me.

"Hearing about those like the Lifetime Achievement Award winner with over 30 years of service, they do it because it's the right thing to do and it's nice to say thank you to them.

"This is about recognising those people who give up themselves selflessly."

