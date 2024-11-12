The highly-anticipated boxing match between former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is set to take place this week - in the first live-streamed boxing match on Netflix.

The bout, sanctioned as a professional match by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, will consist of eight two-minute rounds. Both fighters will use 14-ounce gloves, and knockouts are permitted, with the outcome affecting their professional records.

Tyson's last professional fight ended in 2000 when he retired on his stool after five rounds against Kevin McBride. Two decades later, in 2020, he returned for an exhibition match against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. The eight-round bout, scored as a predictable draw, lacked fireworks but marked Tyson's return to the ring.

Paul, 27, also featured on the undercard of that event, delivering a knockout victory over NBA star Nate Robinson. Since then, Paul has carved out his own boxing career, winning 10 of his 11 fights.

The fight was initially set for July 20, 2024, but was postponed due to Tyson's health issues, including an ulcer flare-up.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight between the legendary 58-year-old boxer and the modern social media personality, including their net worth.

What is Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tyson has experienced significant financial fluctuations throughout his career. At the height of his success, Tyson's net worth was estimated at $300 million. However, due to extravagant spending and financial mismanagement, he filed for bankruptcy in 2003. As of November 2024, his net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

As of November 2024, Jake Paul's net worth is estimated to be around $80 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, this wealth has been accumulated through various ventures, including his successful career as a social media influencer, professional boxing matches, merchandise sales, and endorsements.

Paul has been among the highest-paid social media stars, earning between $20 million and $50 million annually before taxes. His boxing career has significantly contributed to his earnings, with reports indicating he earned approximately $42 million in 2023 from his fights. He has also diversified his income through music releases and various business ventures.

Mike Tyson (L) and Jake Paul (R) will fight in a bout live on Netflix. Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images | TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Why is the fight controversial?

Critics have raised concerns about the fairness of the fight, given the stark age and experience gap between the two fighters. While Tyson remains a revered figure in the sport, his age and recent health issues, including an ulcer flare-up, have sparked debates over the risks and ethics of his participation. Meanwhile, Paul’s rapid rise in boxing has faced scrutiny, with critics accusing him of leveraging his social media fame for high-profile matches rather than earning them through a traditional career path.

Additionally, the fight has highlighted broader tensions in the sport, with some viewing it as an entertainment-driven spectacle rather than a legitimate athletic contest. The involvement of Netflix, breaking away from traditional sports broadcasting, has further fuelled discussions about boxing’s increasing focus on commercialisation.

What’s at stake?

Reports indicate that the total purse for the fight is approximately $80 million, with each boxer expected to earn around $40 million.

How can you watch the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight?

The fight is scheduled for Friday, November 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Fans can watch the event live on Netflix, with coverage available in multiple languages .

They are expected to walk to the ring at around 4am UK time on Saturday (November 16), which will be around 10pm local time on Friday in Dallas, Texas. The main card, which consists of four fights will start at 7pm local time (1am in the UK). The main event could start earlier or later than scheduled, if the previous three main card fights are completed ahead of schedule, or if they take longer to complete.