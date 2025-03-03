Mikki Austin calls on fans to get behind new era of Netball Super League

Ben Lumley

New London Mavericks assistant coach Mikki Austin hopes fans will embrace changes in the Netball Super League

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London Mavericks assistant coach Mikki Austin is calling on netball fans to follow her lead and find a new club to cheer for in the 2025 Netball Super League.

Austin was previously head coach of Surrey Storm who became one of four teams not to receive a place in the slimmed-down Super League for this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old has joined Camilla Buchanan’s staff as the Mavericks – who will play matches in Brentwood – rebrand and branch out to new areas of the south-east for the 2025 campaign.

“The netball fans who are die hard will find a new club, they will follow people who they are really big fans whether that is coaches or players alike,” she said.

“A lot of the people who are involved in these franchises that sadly don’t exist anymore, we’ve all managed to find their way somehow.

“For me, being involved in London Mavericks is such a full circle moment, it was where I started my playing career as a young buck at 16 and played alongside Camilla in that squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And then I was coached by Tamsin [Greenway, director of netball] in my first years at Surrey Storm so it is all really full circle and it is a lovely moment for me and my family who have been invested in that journey with me.

“For the story of netball that is really symbolic of what we are trying to do here, we are trying to develop the sport that we all have given so much to and we’ve loved so much and now it is time to reap the benefits of the hard yards we have all put in for so many years.

“I hope the fans of all the franchises sadly lost in the reshape have found their way to a brand new kit colour and I hope they will be packing the stadiums and the stands in the brand-new beautiful venues that netball will now be showcased in.”

London Mavericks are taking netball from their traditional heartland of Hertfordshire and bringing it to Essex, Brighton and Wembley Arena across the course of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is part of the revamped Super League, with only eight teams and squads of 10 rather than 12.

Alongside brining in Austin, London Mavericks have recruited Australian imports Chelsea Blackman and Emily Andrews as well as Amelia Hall and Suzie Liverseidge.

She added: “I’m really excited to be involved with London Mavericks at such a pivotal time as a club.

“They have gone out on a whim this year and have been really bold with the decisions that the owners have made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Getting someone like me in the fold is hopefully a good sign of our intent this year. We are looking to be slightly different from the Mavericks of old.

“The players have been fantastic, they have really relished the challenge that has been set upon them and working alongside Tamsin and Camilla has been amazing.

“It is so great to be involved in a team of such strong powerful women and this year is definitely going to be one behold.”

The Netball Super Cup takes place on 8 March, before the regular rounds begin on 14 March. For tickets go to the NSL website.