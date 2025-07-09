Mimi Xu has eyes on the prize at junior Wimbledon

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2025 Britain's Mingge Xu in action during her first round match against Britain's Emma Raducanu | REUTERS via Beat Media Group subscription

Manicured Mimi Xu has eyes on coming away from Wimbledon with more than just the prize for the best nails.

The 17-year-old eased into the quarter-finals of the girls’ singles with a comprehensive 6-3 6-3 victory over Australia’s Tahlia Kokkinis, setting up a last eight battle with third seed Lilli Tagger.

It continued the Swansea teenager’s stellar run so far, having dropped just one set in her three matches fresh from her senior debut against Emma Raducanu almost a fortnight ago.

It marks Xu’s best run at junior Wimbledon, and while she believes she can now go all the way, the teenager insists she is not feeling any pressure.

“I haven’t even looked at the draw. In all honesty, I am ready to just go out and play tennis,” she said.

“This year it feels like I am here to develop my game. I’d love to win but it’s not making me nervous, I am just embracing every moment and enjoying it, playing on such great courts in such a nice place.”

Xu revealed she is playing with fresh confidence after her first round encounter with Raducanu on No.1 Court on the opening Monday and is now relishing each and every contest in front of a home crowd.

A rushed preparation for her match with Kokkinis could not throw her off her stride, with Xu taking a helping hand from an unlikely insect.

“Before we came on court today the match before us got cancelled,” she said. “It was a bit of a weird morning but I think overall I am really happy with the way I held myself. I served really well, overall, I am happy with my game.

“As we got called, a ladybird came onto my dress and it stayed with me for the whole walkout and it helped relax me.

“Next time for my nails, I am going to get a ladybird. I am really happy that I was able to stay composed and get through it.

“I have played on Court 12, Court 18 and at the US Open I played on Louis Armstrong and for all over those matches I was really nervous, I felt really tight because I was playing on such a big court.

“This year, even walking onto Court 1, I felt at home and at ease and I was really able to put my game out on court. I have had those experiences, I know the British crowd is going to be on my side and it really helps to let you actually play tennis."

Xu’s extra experience is paying dividends on the court and earning her extra recognition off it.

Increased interest is something she is still getting used to, but she is revelling in the added support she is now receiving.

“I was walking in Wimbledon village and got stopped with people saying ‘You’re doing such a great job Mimi’,” she added. “It’s such a nice feeling, it really makes you feel like people are behind you.

“Yesterday I got mentioned in an Instagram video about the best manicures at Wimbledon, so that has made my Wimbledon. I am just really enjoying it, embracing it, and soaking it all in.”

