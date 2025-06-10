Minnen wins first WTA 125 title at Lexus Birmingham Open

Minnen was the first winner of the WTA125 event in the Second City | Getty Images for LTA

Minnen had to play twice on the final day after rain interrupted proceedings in Birmingham

By Milly McEvoy, Sportsbeat

Greet Minnen put a difficult run behind her with a sterling victory over Linda Fruhvirtova in the Lexus Birmingham Open women's singles final.

Minnen won her first WTA 125 title with a 6-2 6-1 win over Fruhvirtova in her second match of a rain-affected final day.

The fifth seed had twice tasted defeat at this level but blew her Czech opponent away to lift the trophy.

"It's a wonderful moment, it hasn't been easy the last few years, I haven't played a lot finals," Minnen said. “To be here, to win a final on the grass is the best I could hope for honestly.

"It's been a tough week with all the rain, for everybody involved in the tournament, thanks to everyone for helping out. I know it's not easy with the weather, I don't know how I pulled it off, let's not think about it and enjoy it."

The Belgian took both break-point opportunities she had in the first set to move into a commanding position. Fruhvirtova broke in the first game of the second set, her first break of the day, but Minnen immediately responded and it was one-way traffic from there as Minnen closed out the match with six straight games.

Minnen had earlier ground out a 6-3 7-6 (7) 7-6 (5) semi-final win over Rebeka Masarova of Switzerland, which had been played over two days. Fruhvirtova said: "It was a great week for me, of course I am disappointed it didn't go the way I had hoped today.

"I have to give credit Greet today, she was too good. But overall, it was a positive week for me. I had two season without a final and this is my second this season so I just have to appreciate it, it means a lot to me."

Finland’s Otto Virtanen timed his men’s singles triumph to perfection as he beat Colton Smith 6-4 6-4. Virtanen earned the only break of the opening set at 5-4 and then held his nerve when Smith took a 3-0 lead in the second.

The World No. 114 broke back immediately before again breaking to move 5-4 ahead and close out the match. Victory was Virtanen’s first title on grass, with Smith also playing in his first grass court final.

“It feels amazing, playing on grass, I don’t think we have a single grass court in Finland,” Virtanen said. “But I have always liked the surface, I played juniors on it, but then in the last two or three years too. I always enjoy playing a grass tournament.

“It suits my game as well. It feels great to win a lot of good matches, and today I played a good match from my side. He put me in really tough situations, and so I had to do my best on very important points."

Smith had beaten third seed Rinky Hijikata 6-3 6-4 earlier in the day to advance to the showpiece. The American said: “I just want to thank the city of Birmingham for coming out to support. This has been an unforgettable week for me.

“It is fun, I am looking forward to keep building from here. I just want to thank my family and everybody else that has been supporting me, it has been incredible. I would probably say grass is now one of my favourite surfaces.”

Marcelo Demoliner and Sadio Doumbia triumphed in a disrupted men’s doubles final, beating Diego Hidalgo and Patrick Trhac 6-4 3-6 10-5. The match had been due to take place on Saturday but was pushed back due to rain, and the wet weather interrupted the final with Demoliner and Doumbia 6-4 2-3 ahead.

Trhac and Hidalgo took advantage of the delay to immediately break Demoliner and Doumbia on the restart and held on to their advantage to ensure a Championship tie-break. With the pairs locked at 5-5 all, the fourth seeds reeled off five points on the bounce to claim the title.

For 36-year-old Demoliner, it marks a first Challenger win since 2009, while Doumbia extended his record in Challengers finals to 19-0.

