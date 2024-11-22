Mixed reception for returning duo as Sheffield United head to Coventry City?

Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer and Callum O’Hare will be looking to inflict more misery on a deflated Coventry City when the pair return to their old club for the first time. And they can expect a mixed reaction from home supporters.

The Sky Blues sold Hamer to the Blades in 2023 with Callum O’Hare joining his pal at Bramall Lane as a free agent in the summer. Many Coventry fans were left angry at the O’Hare deal and what some consider a sideways move to a Championship side. The 26-year-old may receive a hot reception at the CBS Arena, but Hamer can expect a warm welcome. Regardless, former Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry striker Clinton Morrison expects both men to rise to the occasion.

“Maybe they offered Callum O’Hare a contract, but he didn’t sign it and left on a free, but he had been brilliant there and had an injury,” said Morrison. “He was one of the best number-10’s in the Championship that year when he played.

“And as for Hamer, I think he will he get a brilliant reception. For me, he’s one of the best midfielders in the Championship and I think he can go and play in the Premier League. I was at the Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday game last week and there wasn’t much quality on show, but he showed the best bits on the day.

“I think both of them will get a good reception. I think Hamer in particular will get a really good one, but so should O’Hare because he served Coventry ever so well. They’re two good players and I think Coventry fans would have them in their team in a heartbeat at the moment.”

A victory on the road will put United clear at the top of the Championship table, if only for a few hours as leaders Sunderland travel to Millwall in a 3pm kick-off.

Chris Wilder’s men go into the lunchtime kick-off in buoyant mood after their Steel City Derby win prior to the international break. Coventry, meanwhile, are yet to confirm a replacement for the recently departed Mark Robins, although Frank Lampard is believed to be in advanced talks. A new boss usually results in a new bounce for a struggling team.

“It is all about wanting to impress the new manager, because they are going to come and have their own ideas,” Morrison explained. “He [Lampard] would have watched a lot of Coventry games if he thought he was getting the job, so he will know the players.

“It is a good, talented group of players that Mark Robins has left, so if Lampard does get the job, he will have his ideas already, and the players will have to buy into his ideas because if you don’t; you’re not going to play.”