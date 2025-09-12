Molly Caudery confident of banishing Olympic demons at World Championships

Molly Caudery in Novuna-sponsored British Athletics kit | British Athletics/Novuna

British record holder Molly Caudery is ready to put Olympic disappointment behind her at the World Championships

Molly Caudery insists she can handle the Tokyo heat and banish her Olympic demons when she launches her World Championship pole vault bid on Monday.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough 2024 and broke the British record by leaping 4.92m but crashed out of the Olympic qualifying round.

She failed to clear a single bar and broke down in tears after being tipped as a gold medal contender.

This season has been less spectacular, with a bout of food poisoning and a couple of injuries getting in her way.

But the Truro ace believes she is better prepared for a global assault and reckons she can smash her British record.

“I have to take last year as a learning experience,” she said, speaking at a Novuna-backed British camp – with the company financing the ambitions of millions across the UK, from helping business grow and individuals plan for the future, to backing British Athletics on the global stage.

“I don’t want to have that happen for nothing. Everything was perfect and then the Olympics happened, whereas this year has been rockier.

“I have had set-backs and I have struggled with injury, I got back and then had food poisoning, and so it has not been a smooth run-in.

“But, actually, I’m OK with that. I have learned to be in the present and not get caught up with whats and ifs, which is what I think happened last year.

“I was so focussed on a medal and achieving that Olympic dream that I assumed qualification was a given. Now, I know it’s not.

“The last few weeks have been really good, I have been jumping 4.85m consistently and it has set me in a really good place.”

Caudery admits she has been sandbagging at times this season in attempt to hide her true potential and keep the attention to a minimum.

But with Olympic and joint-world champion Nina Kennedy out of the picture due to a muscle tear, she has emerged as arguably the main threat to USA’s Katie Moon – who shared the gold with Kennedy in Budapest two years ago.

“We’ve just been keeping a cap on things to keep everything steady and my body in one piece,” Caudery added.

“But for this competition, there is no cap. I can let myself go and let it rip.”

