Montell Douglas hails Gladiators support behind the scenes

The former 100m British record holder turned BBC TV personality in her starring role as ‘Fire’ in the hit TV show Gladiators found a family among her fellow stars.

Despite the competitive nature of the show Douglas revealed that off-screen the Gladiators give each the support to make an impact in areas they care about. “It’s not just a show but also a family because we are like a family. I’ll forever be proud of that because we are a team of highly competitive strong characters,” she said.

“I look at them and I'm like, ‘Whoa, look at these incredible humans.’ But also, to see the amazing impact that we're having in our different spaces. Whether it's me talking about young women and girls feeling stronger and being confident in their bodies. Or whether it's talking about older people because we're approaching our 40s and I’m actually my strongest self now.

“We're tackling all these things that we've all faced whether through sport, whether it's a different industry, whether it was through school. I love being a part of something.” One way Douglas has put that purpose into practice is as a Youth Sport Trust Athlete Mentor, providing representation for children to get into sport.

With under half of children in the UK hitting the recommended 60 minutes of activity a day, it is inspiring the younger generation that provides the most reward for Douglas as a Gladiator. “My favourite part of being a Gladiator is meeting kids and hearing the impact we have,” she added.

“I get messages saying you’re a great positive role model for my daughter. She was really embarrassed about her big hair, she'd always wanted it straightened or put back and now she’s asking, ‘Can I wear my hair like Fire's today mummy?’ That's really special because we all wanted that at a young age. It really instils such core values early on that you can feel proud.

“Me as a 5ft 8in 11-year-old, was really awkward and felt like I always stood out. But now I sound really proud. I’m one of the tallest Gladiators so you can be tall and strong, but also you can be kind.” On Friday, the former Olympic sprinter and bobsledder was able to see her impact firsthand as she attended Torriano Primary School on the final day of the Youth Sport Trust’s National School Sports Week.

Throughout the day pupils at the Camden school got to experience a range of activities from archery to gymnastics and participate alongside their sporting heroes, with Paralympic football Alistair Patrick-Heselton and England rugby international Shaunagh Brown. Douglas got involved as pupils participated in a variety of sports throughout the day in a carousel organised by the school’s young leaders with activities ranging from archery to gymnastics.

“National Schools Sport Week is one of my favourite times of the year,” she said. “It is a celebration of PE, sport and play and how we can keep pushing and being active for 60 minutes a day, the recommended amount for kids.

“But also, just getting them to enjoy and get all the benefits around wellbeing and physical activity and togetherness that sport, PE and play brings.” At Torriano, Douglas got to witness the change she wants to see as pupils thrive from activity being deeply embedded into the school day as children are encouraged to wear active footwear.

It is an approach backed by the Youth Sport Trust to remove barriers to activity that getting changed provides. “It's really important to make a stance and have a big hoo-ha and celebration around this,” explained Douglas.

“If we don't, then it just goes under the radar. There are so many impacts you can see from being here at the school today. How they're using PE and play and generally all the activities that I've seen them doing. It's bringing the children so much confidence and joy.”

National School Sports Week is an annual campaign by the Youth Sport Trust, dedicated to celebrating the power of PE, sport, and play to build brighter futures. This year, powered by Sports Direct x Under Armour, marks the 30th anniversary of the Youth Sport Trust, who is a UK leading children’s charity for improving young people's wellbeing through sport and play. Visit www.youthsporttrust.org