Montgomerie urges R&A to ignore Trump controversy and take Open back to Turnberry

Colin Montgomerie wants to see Turnberry host The Open again | PGA TOUR Champions

Colin Montgomerie has urged The R&A to take The Open back to Turnberry as soon as possible and ignore the controversy surrounding owner Donald Trump.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Phil Campbell

Colin Montgomerie has urged The R&A to take The Open back to Turnberry as soon as possible and ignore the controversy surrounding owner Donald Trump.

The US president bought the famous Scottish course in 2014 and The Open has stayed away since, with 2009 marking its last staging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said The Open would not return to Turnberry until Trump was out of politics and the focus would be solely on golf.

However, his replacement, Mark Darbon, announced he has held talks with Trump’s son, Eric, about the logistical challenges Turnberry has, rather than politics.

There are also reports Trump has asked the UK government to step in and convince The R&A to take its prized event back to his course.

Turnberry, famous for its picturesque coastline and iconic lighthouse, is renowned as one of the best courses in the world and is a fans and players’ favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Montgomerie playing at the Els Club in Vilamoura | PGA TOUR Champions

It was the scene of Tom Watson’s famous win over Jack Nicklaus in the 1977 Open, dubbed the ‘duel in the sun’, and Watson’s near-fairytale in 2009, when the then-59-year-old almost won but bogeyed the last hole and lost in a play-off to Stewart Cink.

The Open have not yet announced the venue for the 2028 Open, which is set to be pushed back from its usual July slot due to the Olympics.

And Scottish legend Montgomerie, 62, insists Turnberry would be the best choice.

“Let's hope that we can get it back there as soon as we can,” he said, speaking at the launch of Ernie Els’ new golf club, Els Club Vilamoura.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because it definitely is the best course, and we should be seeing the best players on the best courses.

“It’s a pity, isn't it, that Turnberry is not currently on the rota

“It’s the best. We all accept it's the best course in Britain, [certainly the] best links course in Britain, and it's a shame, because of its standard, that it’s not on the rota.”

Montgomerie is not the only golf heavyweight to throw his name behind the campaign. American superstar Bryson DeChambeau, a fan of Trump’s, said he is all for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's one of the best golf courses in the world, and I'd love for it to be a part of the rotation,” he said.

"Albeit I haven't played it, I've heard so many great things about it, and any time you get to play a special historical golf course like that, I think it's worthy of it, for sure."

The R&A has pointed to the growth of The Open and Turnberry’s lack of infrastructure as the reason for staying away.

In 2009, 120,000 people attended Turnberry, compared to the 280,000 that visited Royal Portrush to see Scottie Scheffler win his fourth major title last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R&A chief executive Darbon said: "We love the golf course - we've not taken it out of our pool of venues - but we have some big logistical issues there.”

Montgomerie played a nine-hole exhibition to open the Els Club Vilamoura alongside four-time major winner Els and 2001 Open Champion David Duval.

The Algarve course is a championship-standard 18-hole golf course that features a luxury clubhouse and signature amenities such as the 261 Bar, and was built on the redesigned Victoria course, which hosted the Portugal Masters from 2007 to 2022.

It will host the new PGA Champions Tour event, the Portugal Invitational, after signing a five-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first edition of the event is set to be held between 31 July to 2 August 2026.

Els said: “Golf is in the pretty sweet spot at the moment and [creating this course] has been a really nice venture. We want the conditions to be absolutely perfect and for people to have a great experience and good food.”

Montgomerie added: “The golf course is superb, and the clubhouse is fantastic. It’s not just a course for the present; it’s a course for the future as well.”

PGA TOUR Champions announces the Portugal Invitational to be held at The Els Club Vilamoura on course designed by Ernie Els. PGA TOUR Champions, Arrow Global Group, Turismo de Portugal, and Turismo de Algarve will deliver a five-year partnership and will debut the week of July 27, 2026 , and will feature a field of 78 players. For more information visit https://www.portugalinvitational.com/