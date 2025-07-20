Morgan claims England 'never beaten' as subs remain vital for Wiegman

Esme Morgan celebrates at the end of the match during the UEFA Womens EURO 2025 quarter-final match between Sweden and England at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland. | Sports Press Photo via Reuters Connect

England's 'finishers' have proved vital at Euro 2025 and bailed them out once more to reach the semi-final against Italy

Esme Morgan was one of six substitutions Sarina Wiegman made in England’s comeback against Sweden as her 'finishers' continue to make a decisive impact for the Lionesses at Euro 2025.

While Morgan’s was not the switch that caught the headlines, her introduction for Jess Carter instigated a system change that saw England move to a back five.

It is indicative of the precision and impact Wiegman seeks to have with her substitutes and proved game-changing as the Lionesses scored two quickfire goals to take Sweden to extra-time in Zurich.

For Morgan, the deficit proved freeing in her major tournament debut as she looked to haul England back from the precipice of an exit after entering in the 70th minute.

“I was really excited to be able to come on and have the mindset with [Beth] Meado and Mich [Agyemang] that we have nothing to lose. Just try to make an impact,” she said.

“Not long after that Chloe [Kelly] came on and served up two brilliant crosses for us to come back. That was just such a thrill and then you’ve got the adrenaline going.

“When extra-time comes you know you’ve got another 30 minutes of football, so you’ve got to re-regulate, bring yourself back down level and focus.

“We managed to battle through that and hang on even with people going down and then penalties came and that was just ridiculous really.”

Morgan looked completely at home in the new-look back three despite playing her first European Championship minutes in one of the most intense encounters of the competition so far.

Having missed Euro 2022 through injury and remained an unused substitute during the 2023 World Cup, it was particularly emotional for her family, who were there in support and watched on through a nerve-wracking 14 penalties.

“It was really, really special. Apparently, my mum was sobbing when I came on, bless her! It doesn’t take much to set her off watching the football,” said Morgan.

“She was crying as well after we won on penalties, so a lot of tears were shed.

“I was just really excited to get the opportunity. I’ve been working hard throughout the tournament to stay prepared if I was called upon so I felt really ready when that happened to be able to make an impact and a good contribution to the team.

“Being able to turn it around and get the win in the end was such a joyous moment.”

England’s is a bench that has consistently caught headlines as Morgan and her peers have big shoes to fill.

Whether for the impact of Ella Toone, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo three years ago at Euro 2022, or for their ‘snapping’ celebration after Beth Mead’s goal against Wales the Lionesses’ bench has remained impactful.

Against Sweden, it proved no different.

Kelly’s impact, in particular, was remarkable. She was instrumental in both of England’s open play goals before going on to score a decisive penalty in the shootout.

“She’s an incredible player. She seems to thrive on these moments when the team needs her to pull a performance out of the bag,” Morgan reflected.

“She was getting in great positions in the wide areas and Chloe is a brilliant crosser of the ball so when I saw her cut in, I just knew she was going to land it on somebody’s head. Thankfully, people were there ready to finish it off.

“Obviously she had a decisive penalty as well and under that pressure, there is no one I would rather have in that position.

“She’s so reliable and just so composed and calm. She said afterwards that she made eye contact with the ‘keeper and she was smirking at her, so she just started laughing.

“I just think the composure in that moment to just be so free and at ease to be able to laugh just shows what a brilliant player she is at stepping up.”

Another player who entered the field alongside Morgan also proved vital in England’s efforts to turn around the two-goal deficit.

Michelle Agyemang, at just 19 years old, came on to score the equaliser and turn in a brilliant display as a second striker that had Morgan singing her praises.

“I’m so proud of the impact she has been able to make,” she said of the forward.

“At the end of the game I just said, ‘Mich, you are clutch,’ because that’s twice now she’s stepped up in pressured situations to come off the bench and make an incredible impact.

“She’s someone we know we can turn to in stressful situations to be a presence, holding the ball up, linking play, making runs in behind.

“She’s an incredibly hard worker and has an incredible sense of the positions she should take up in the box to get on the end of chances.”

It is a strength in depth that has bailed England out on several occasions and a group that Wiegman clearly trusts to turn to when the pressure is on.

As the manager often reinforces the ‘togetherness’ in the team, it is often those off the pitch that embody that mentally the most.

And as the Lionesses progress to a semi-final against Italy, there is no doubt that Wiegman will once more turn to Morgan and her fellow ‘finishers’ to see England through regardless of the game state.

“On the bench we’re always encouraging each other to spread belief to those on the pitch, but also to stay ready and make an impact,” added Morgan.

“That was what we spoke about when all of us were sat on the bench at the start of the second half, and all of us were.

“I’m really proud of everyone. We’ve just got such amazing character and grit and determination in the group that we’re never beaten.”