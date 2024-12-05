Moving home saved my career - Lee McGregor

Lee McGregor

It will be “emotional” when Edinburgh’s Lee McGregor takes to the biggest stage of all in Saudi Arabia alongside heavyweight greats Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. The 27-year-old nearly threw in the towel on his boxing career, but a move back home has changed everything.

It’s been a hard road for the hugely talented featherweight who lost all hope after a series of setbacks left his career in tatters. Now McGregor has his mojo back and plans to end the year on a high when he takes on Isaac Lowe on December 21 in front of the watching millions.

The strain and expense of years training away from home and fights falling through killed McGregor’s early momentum as a professional. After picking up British and European titles, the harsh realities of a fickle sport threatened to derail all he had worked for.

“I was questioning everything, it was really hard, now I’m about to fight on the biggest event in the world,” he said. “I wouldn’t change anything; it’s moulded me into the man I’ve become. I’ve battled through the toughest times and I’m still here.

“It’s been amazing being back at home. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I understand fighters that want to be away without any distractions, but I’ve got it good here. I’m back at my old amateur gym with my old coach [John McCarron] and my missus couldn’t be any better. I’m in a good place and in the best shape I’ve ever been in.

“It’s going to be quite an emotional night. I was questioning whether I could do this anymore with the amount of stress I was going through and putting my family through. I was on top of my game in 2021, everything was flying, I was making good money, I bought my first house, then the fights stopped, but the bills didn’t! Everything went stale for nearly two years.”

When an opportunity to fight tough Mexican Erik Robles Ayala in Edinburgh for the vacant IBO bantamweight world title arose, the former Meadowbank ABC star didn’t hesitate and accepted the challenge, despite the warnings from his then coaching team of Ben Davison and Lee Wiley. McGregor lost on points - the first defeat of his professional career.

“They did kind of advise me not to take the fight, but I half overruled it. They had my best interests at heart, but I’d lost momentum, I was inactive, and I had bills to pay. It was an opportunity I was never going to turn down, so I took it, and I paid the price. I learned a hell of a lot from it, and I take confidence from getting through that fight, despite everything that was going on, and at my absolute worst, I nearly won!”

Last year’s disappointment is now all in the past and McGregor goes into the Lowe bout with two fights and two wins under his belt in 2024 and an opportunity to upset Team Fury – Tyson and Isaac are best pals.

Speaking to www.freebets.com, McGregor added. “To be honest, I like big Fury! I went down to Manchester about five or six years ago and I sparred Isaac. I was a young pro, and it was a good little spar. Tyson was there and he was winding it all up with a bit of banter. But I hope he beats Usyk even though I am going to upset the apple cart and upset the team because Isaac is going to go back to a losing changing room which won’t be great vibes for Tyson. I’ll apologise in advance for that!

“I’m confident I’m going to put on a statement performance, and what better stage to be on? If I want to go on and do the things I think I can, I need to win and I need to win well. He’s lost twice, but only to two legit world champions in Nick Ball and [Luis Alberto] Lopez so I want to make a statement.

“It's mad! I’m opening the show and I’m going to go out there and have an unbelievable experience, and then I can sit there and enjoy one of the best nights of boxing there’s ever been. It will be an unbelievable feeling. I’m just trying to stay relaxed and composed. I really can’t wait.”

Family time awaits McGregor on his return from the Kingdom. He plans to celebrate his 28th birthday on Christmas Eve with fiancé Amber and daughter Maddie. And for once, he won’t be holding back on the birthday cake - “To wake up and not have to weigh myself then go downstairs and weigh my food - it’s going to feel weird, but I can’t wait! It’s been a tough year, but it’s all going to be worth it.”