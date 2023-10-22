With the tragic passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, we take a look back at one of the most pivotal moments in his life - the Munich air disaster,

Sir Bobby Charlton’s legacy is littered with moments of adversity and triumph, but the most pivotal point of his life is also the darkest day in the history of Manchester United - the Munich air disaster. That day in 1958, 44 people, including players, staff and journalists, were travelling back from a European Cup tie against Red Star Belgrade when the plane landed on an icy runway at Munich-Riem Airport to refuel.

After failing two attempts to take off, pilots James Thain and Kenneth Rayment endeavoured to get the plane in the air one more time - rejecting an overnight stay in the German city. The plane failed to accrue the speed needed for take-off after passing through a slurry of snow and ice on the runway, tragically crashing into the airport fence.

Was Sir Bobby Charlton in the Munich air disaster?

Sir Bobby Charlton was on board the plane during the Munich air disaster. Severely injured by the crash and still strapped to his chair, Charlton had to be pulled from the burning wreckage by goalkeeper Harry Gregg. In a BBC documentary, an emotional Charlton spoke on the events, saying he was ‘lucky and sitting in the right place’.

“We never got off the floor and ran into a house and into a few other obstacles. It was just a nightmare,” Charlton said. “When we got to the hospital I started ranting and raving. I just didn’t understand.”

He added: “The medical people came around and gave me an injection in the back of my neck and I just collapsed. I didn’t wake up until the following morning.

“This German lad was there and he had a paper. He had a list of all the players and he read them out and if they were alive he would say ‘yes’ and if they were dead he said ‘no’.”

Who died in the Munich air disaster?

20 people died at the scene while three more died at Munich’s Rechts der Isar Hospital, including Duncan Edwards who battled for his life for 15 days. The Manchester United players who died were Geoff Bent, Roger Byrne, Eddie Colman, Duncan Edwards, Mark Jones, David Pegg, Tommy Taylor, and Liam Whelan.

Sir Bobby Charlton helped Manchester United become the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968, 10 years after the Munich air disaster

The eight journalists who passed away following the crash, are Alf Clarke; Donny Davies; George Follows; Tom Jackson; Archie Ledbrooke; Henry Rose; Eric Thompson, and Frank Swift. Manchester United staff were also killed in the tragedy including club secretary Walter Crickmer, trainer Tom Curry and coach Bert Whalley. Aircraft captain Ken Rayment, fellow crew member Tom Cable, travel agent Bela Miklos and supporter Willie Satinoff were also victims of the crash.

Munch air disaster survivors still alive

Sir Bobby Charlton was the last surviving person on board the plane during the Munich air disaster. He went on to become a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team and also helped Manchester United become the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968 - 10 years after the tragedy in Munich.

On October 21, it was announced that Sir Bobby Charlton had died aged 86.

A statement on behalf of the Charlton family said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family. His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.”