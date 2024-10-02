'My striking is world class': MMA star set for return after Birmingham triumph
Midlands-based MMA fighter Ammari Diedrick will make his return to OKTAGON MMA at their upcoming OKTAGON 63 event in Bratislava, Slovakia.
OKTAGON MMA is Europe's largest MMA promotion, consistently selling out arenas across the continent. OKTAGON 62, the event that directly precedes Diedrick’s fight in Bratislava, is expected to sell 60,000 tickets and break the international attendance record for an MMA event, currently held by the UFC.
Diedrick (5-2) returns to the cage to take on Karol Skrzypek and will be looking to build upon his devastating knockout victory at OKTAGON 56, which was held at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. It was his first time-fighting in front of a home crowd since 2021, and he did not disappoint his supporters.
Facing Daniel Hromek a fighter who had previously never been stopped, Diedrick landed a powerful left hook, followed by a flurry of punches, and was able to finish Hromek with just four seconds left in the first round.
When asked about how he thinks his next fight will pan out, Diedrick commented: “I see this fight going however I want it to. I have prepared really well. My striking is world class and my grappling is improving day by day. This fight will be in my control from start to finish.”
OKTAGON 63 is set for November 9th at the Tipos Aréna in Bratislava, where a sell-out crowd of 10,000 is expected for an action-packed evening. All eyes will be on MMA veteran and reigning OKTAGON light-heavyweight champion Karlos Vémola, as he looks to defend his title against hometown favourite Samuel Krištofič.
