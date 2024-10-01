Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mylik Birdsong, a reigning World Boxing Foundation International Welterweight champion, was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles, weeks before his highly anticipated match.

The 31-year-old fighter, who had been preparing for an October 26 bout against Armenian Gor Yeritsyan, was gunned down on Sunday, September 29, in a violent attack that has shocked both the sports community and his fans.

Authorities report that Birdsong, known to many as "King Mylik," was standing outside a vehicle with his girlfriend in the city’s south side when a dark-coloured SUV approached around 4.50pm. According to an LAPD spokesperson, the suspects opened fire as the vehicle passed by. Birdsong attempted to flee toward his residence, but the shooters pursued him, continuing to fire multiple rounds.

The boxer was struck seven times in the chest and later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. The police have yet to release further details, and an LAPD representative did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

Los Angeles-born Birdsong, was rapidly rising through the boxing ranks with an impressive 15-1-1 record, including 10 knockouts.

Just days before his untimely death, he posted an Instagram video, introducing his newly adopted Mastiff puppy. "We got us a good little girl," he said jokingly, referring to the dog’s large build.

Tributes have since poured in for the boxer under the video, with many saying that the boxer’s death was ‘heartbreaking’. One said: “This breaks my heart ..He had just left my porch showing his new dog ..Malik was always respectful and kind...my heart aches.”

Another wrote: “I’m so sorry friend you didn’t deserve this. RIP Mylik.”