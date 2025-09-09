Nadine Roos lights South African fire ahead of Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

Nadine Roos of South Africa runs with the ball during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 | Photo by Morgan Harlow - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Nadine Roos gave South Africa a moment to celebrate at the end of a defeat to France ahead of clash with New Zealand

“Who is going to light the fire?” read the text that South Africa head coach Swys de Bruin sent his team ahead of their final Pool D match against France at the Rugby World Cup.

It might seem redundant in the wake of a 57-10 drubbing to the group leaders, but for Nadine Roos, who raced away to score an 80th-minute consolation try, it is all part of an attitude that ensures South Africa never give up.

The Springbok Women face another tough test in defending champions New Zealand in the quarter-final but will bring a similar spirit in Exeter after Roos’ score provided a late spark.

“The spirit was high after we scored that last try. It was good finishing off this game with a try. You just always need those little victories in a game,” she said.

“We had good moments in the game where we celebrated those victories. This try was that last victory that we could celebrate.

“For a team like us to play against this top-quality team, a top five team, that's very good for us as a team. Those are the teams that we want to play against.

“Those small victories in a game are really important for us, getting used to these things, getting used to these types of games, and getting used to this type of pressure.”

It was a brilliant piece of individual skill from scrum-half Roos who weaved through the centre before streaking away from the French defence to dive under the post.

The crowd certainly erupted in response to the try and South Africa will hope it was the moment that De Bruin had referred to as they aim to continue their best run at a Rugby World Cup so far, having reached the knockout stage.

But Roos also emphasised the importance of other small wins across the pitch, including her defensive contributions.

Popping up in the 69th minute, with South Africa already 43-3 down, Roos showed that spirited grit to make up ground in a French kick chase to prevent what appeared to be a certain try.

“That's just the work ethic I have and the discipline I always try to keep on the field and just that fighting spirit,” she explained.

“I was in that breakdown and I just remember I turned around and I saw they kicked the ball. There's a saying in Afrikaans, that just means you pull your ears down and you have to go.

“I knew when I started outrunning them, I can get to the ball earlier. Obviously, knowing the laws of the game, if I dive on that ball, they can't dive on me.

“I was unlucky that my knee hit the ball but the girl fell as she tried to dive for the ball and she just fell over me. When I saw she knocked it, I was like, ‘Oh, thank goodness.’ We were under pressure there.

“But for me, I will always try and fight for this jersey, fight for the team, fight for the players next to me and fight for my country because I don't like it when teams score easily against us.”

A heavily rotated squad from the side that secured an all-important 29-24 victory against Italy last time out meant there were 10 new faces Roos was fighting alongside in Northampton.

And while it may well have added to the heavy defeat at Franklin’s Gardens, South Africa will benefit from a refreshed squad against a New Zealand side that brushed aside Ireland 40-0 to top their pool.

With Roos having lit the fire, the Springbok Women will be ready to produce another fighting performance on Saturday.

“Coach was in the changing room now saying this was part of the plan. He already has some ideas for the New Zealand game,” said Roos.

“Individually the Black Ferns have some brilliant players. Up front, Jorja Miller, we've seen how she can play.

“[Risi] Pouri-Lane, also a brilliant player on the sevens circuit. Then you also have Stacey [Waaka] and Portia [Woodman-Wickliffe]. Individually they just bring something different.

“But if we can stick as a team and just keep that chain and that bond that we have, it's anyone's game on the day. It's going to come down to who wants it most.

“We've experienced that against Italy, that game was also just all about who wants it most. At the end of the day, we came out on top with that fight that we had.”

