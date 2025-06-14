Nairobi student takes acclaim at tennis awards

Tennis Black List Awards

A tennis player from Nairobi was among those acclaimed at the 2025 Tennis Black List awards.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tennis player from Nairobi was among those acclaimed at the 2025 Tennis Black List awards.

Angella Okutoyi, a student-athlete at Auburn University in the US, received the Rising Star award at this year's Tennis Black Awards, presented in association with Dante Talent and held during the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, London on the 11th of June, supported by the LTA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rising Star award aims to promote and display emerging player talent in the UK and internationally for players up to 21 years old, with Okutoyi the first Kenyan to win a Grand Slam title at the girls’ juniors Wimbledon event when she partnered Rose Marie Nijkamp.

She was one of two winners to receive the Rising Star award, alongside Washington D.C.'s Clervie Ngounoue.

“I'm truly honoured to receive the Rising Star Award from the Tennis Black List,” said Okutoyi. It means so much to be recognised for my journey and to be celebrated among so many amazing black athletes in the sport.

Thank you so much for this award, it truly inspires me to keep pushing forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tennis Black List is the global celebration of Black and mixed black excellence across the game — spotlighting the unsung, the visionary and the next generation of changemakers.

Taking place in the run up to The Championships at Wimbledon, the Tennis Black List recognises the contributions of individuals and organisations from grassroots level up to the professional game in Britain and internationally.

It follows the example set by the successful and respected Football Black List, created by Leon Mann MBE and Rodney Hinds, and Rugby Black List which have demonstrated the power that celebrating black excellence can achieve in sport.

The event was an opportunity to inspire the next generation in the tennis community, with the commitment shown by the winners on and off the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Awards were handed out in ten categories across the evening at the ceremony, with several recipients present at the The Queen’s Club.

Founders Anne-Marie Batson and Richard Sackey Addo said: “This movement is about legacy. Tennis Black List is creating space for Black and mixed-black heritage excellence to be seen, honoured and remembered across all areas of tennis. We are building a global legacy that makes space for what is next.”

Launched in 2022; Tennis Black List is the only global platform dedicated to celebrating and documenting Black and mixed-black impact in tennis — from grassroots organisers to elite players. A movement rooted in recognition, legacy, and cultural celebration.