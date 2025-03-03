Ben Lumley

Nat Panagarry is hoping to lead Loughborough Lightning to a third successive title in the revamped Netball Super League

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Milly McEvoy, Sportsbeat

LOUGHBOROUGH Lightning captain Nat Panagarry is aiming for history as her side defend their Netball Super League crown.

No team has ever won three Super League titles in a row but the East Midlands franchise are gunning to do just that in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lightning stormed to victory in the 2023 and 2024 Grand Finals, but all eight teams are entering the unknown in a new era for the NSL.

“Last season was again another phenomenal season for us as a club and a franchise and to lift that trophy was really special, particularly for the performance we did in the final.

“It’s a clean slate again. We are going to get three in a row which hasn’t been done and that’s the aim.

“We’ve got some new players that have come in that are very exciting and different styles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had a really good pre-season but can’t believe it’s less than three weeks away and it’s back out there again.”

Loading....

Lightning enjoyed a settled line-up for the 2024 season but it has been all change as the league has cut squads from 12 to 10 for this campaign.

Talismanic shooter Mary Cholhok has moved on to Australia with Rhea Dixon switching to new local rivals Nottingham Forest to free up space in the shooting circle.

They have been replaced with more international quality as Jamaica’s Samantha Wallace-Joseph and Berri Neil of England come into the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid-courter Panagarry will once again serve as captain for Loughborough having been with the team since 2015, winning three titles in that time.

She said: “As soon as you lift the trophy, the next day you are thinking ok these next two weeks hopefully you get a phone call and it’s all systems go.

“Those two weeks are very stressful for you as a player, but as soon as she [Vic Burgess, head coach] rang and said that she wanted me to sign.

“I’ve signed for two years for the club this time which is really nice for me that they’ve got the support and the backing, and they want me to stay around for that long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that will be really nice for me having that two years and that stability.”

Lightning begin the defence of their title away at rivals Manchester Thunder before playing their first home game of the season on 22 March against London Pulse.

The Netball Super Cup takes place on 8 March, before the regular rounds begin on 14 March. For tickets go to the NSL website.