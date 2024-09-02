Nathan Maguire has no regrets as he continues his quest for a Paralympic medal

ParalympicsGB/David Pearce

After a fourth placed finish in the T54 400m, the wheelchair racer has no regrets as he continues on his quest for a Paralympic medal.

Chester's Nathan Maguire insisted he had no regrets as his quest for an individual Paralympic medal continued.

Wheelchair racer Maguire finished just outside the podium places in fourth in the men's T54 400m at the Stade de France and admitted the ever-increasing standard is hard to keep up with.

Maguire, 27, made his Paralympic debut in Rio and won a relay silver three years ago and will compete again 1500m.

"I’m really happy with that, to come fourth against these absolutely rapid guys is really exciting," said Maguire, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

"It shows what is to come and hopefully going forward, I can do that again.

“Every race, there seems to be a new Paralympic or world record. Wheelchair racing has taken a massive step since Tokyo, world records have all dropped massively, it’s great to be a part of.

“A Paralympic Games is like nothing else, it’s the best experience ever. I learned about it when I was eight years old and to say I’m a three-time Paralympian, eight-year-old me would just explode.

“Hopefully I can build on what I’ve just done in my next race."

Maguire took to the track just a few minutes after fiancée Hannah Cockroft scorched to her eighth Paralympic title in the women's T34 100m.

“It’s more exciting to watch Hannah race and I know how much hard work she puts in," added Maguire, the pair due to get married in Cockcroft's Halifax hometown next week.

"We love our sport and it’s a really unique thing to travel the world and compete at events like this together.

“Having 70,000 people cheering for para sport is something we haven’t had since 2012, we have to keep this momentum going and show what we can do.

"Paralympians can be household names again and that’s really where we need to get to. We are elite athletes and competing just the same as the able-bodied Olympians."

