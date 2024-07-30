Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury disappointed after first round defeat in doubles

Getty Images

Despite having doubles silverware between the pair, they lost their first round match at Paris 2024.

Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury have nine Grand Slam doubles titles between them so there was understandable disappointment as they crashed out of the first round of the Olympic tennis tournament at Roland Garros.

Liverpool’s Skupski has reached the quarterfinals of the French Open on three occasions but found the clay in Paris a tough nut to crack this time around.

Up against Czech pair Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek, Skupski and Salisbury took the first set before bowing out 4-6 6-3 (10-8).

Coming a day after Andy Murray and Dan Evans had fought back from the brink to book their place in the second round of the men’s doubles, Skupski was understandably disappointed.

He said: “There were some missed opportunities, I thought we played some good tennis out there. So, it’s disappointing, it’s tough to take.

"We move on and learn from it, hopefully we can do well in the mixed doubles. And Andy and Dan will be on a high and we’ll try to get behind them to get a medal around their neck."

Skupski played alongside Jamie Murray three years ago in Tokyo on his Olympic debut, going out in the second round with Salisbury and Andy Murray going one round further before they were defeated.

And Salisbury echoed his partner’s frustration as an opportunity for Olympic silverware went begging, particularly having made such a positive start to the match.

Salisbury added: "It's very disappointing. We played some good stuff; we did everything we could, but it wasn’t quite good enough.

"I feel like we could have done well this week so it’s incredibly disappointing, especially in a close match. It felt like we should have won from where we were in the match but couldn’t quite get it done."

Elsewhere at Roland Garros, Evans' singles campaign came to an end with a 6-1 6-2 defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas, while Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal 6-1 6-4 in the most anticipated match of the entire tournament as the Serbian continues his bid to claim the only title missing from his collection.