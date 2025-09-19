Nearly 9 in 10 of UK golf fans want Ryder Cup on free-to-air TV, survey finds

Golf fans overwhelmingly want the Ryder Cup to be on free-to-air TV.

Nearly nine in ten UK golf fans believe the Ryder Cup should be broadcast on free-to-air television, according to a survey carried out by National Club Golfer.

The poll of 2,000 supporters found that 89% want the biennial contest between Europe and the United States to be available beyond pay-TV platforms.

A dedicated free-to-air window would help protect accessibility to one of the sport’s most celebrated events.

First staged in 1927, the Ryder Cup has grown into golf’s most prestigious team competition and remains one of the few events where professionals represent teams rather than play as individuals. This year’s edition, the 45th, will be staged at Bethpage Black in New York from 26–28 September. The venue has previously hosted two US Opens and the 2019 PGA Championship.

The Ryder Cup is one of the most-watched tournaments in world sport, with global audiences regularly reaching into the hundreds of millions. The 2023 edition drew 3.7 million viewers over three days on Sky Sports in the UK alone, representing the network’s highest-ever Ryder Cup audience.

But rising costs are a growing concern for fans. Tickets for a competition day at the 2025 Ryder Cup are priced at nearly $750 (£578), with 86% of respondents saying they do not represent good value for money. Fans also highlighted subscription and pay-per-view models as barriers to affordability.

Sky Sports is the primary UK broadcaster of Ryder Cup coverage, while BBC Sport has shown highlights in previous editions. Campaigners argue a free-to-air slot would bring the event into line with other global sporting spectacles such as the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics, which remain accessible to mass audiences.

The survey also highlighted the importance of tradition to supporters. Some 93% said the Ryder Cup should only be staged in Europe or the United States, rejecting proposals to expand to the Middle East or Asia. There was equally strong support for homegrown leadership, with 94% insisting captains should be nationals of the teams they represent.

Fans were also resistant to altering the format of the competition. Almost three-quarters (74.5%) opposed ideas such as mixed-gender matches, shorter contests or celebrity involvement. Only 10.4% supported changes, while 15% were undecided.

Dan Murphy, National Club Golfer's content director, said: “Our survey results provide a clear message from fans: the Ryder Cup should be accessible and affordable. Many golf fans feel priced out of tickets and locked out of coverage, and they want to see steps taken to keep the Ryder Cup open to everyone.”

The findings underline both the enduring appeal of the Ryder Cup and the pressure on organisers to balance commercial interests with tradition and accessibility.