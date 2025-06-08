Netball Super League Unwrapped: Top Four set in Round 13

London Mavericks' defeat to Loughborough Lightning did not matter after Nottingham Forest's defeat | Ben Lumley

Nottingham Forest knew victory would keep their hopes alive but were unable to stop a charging Birmingham Panthers

The top four were set in Round 13 of the 2025 Netball Super League after Birmingham Panthers did the double over Nottingham Forest.

Forest’s defeat meant they were unable to catch London Mavericks, whose place in the semi-finals was confirmed despite defeat to Loughborough Lightning. Lightning’s victory, as well as London Pulse’s win over Manchester Thunder, ensured that those two will play in the major semi-final.

In a match-up where only pride was at stake, it was LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons who came out on top against NIC Leeds Rhinos.

Panthers do the double

Thursday night netball with everything on the line delivered a 75-69 comeback win for Birmingham Panthers over Nottingham Forest. A strong Forest defence, led by Jayda Pechova, stifled Panthers to take an eight-goal lead into the break.

But a virtuoso performance from Gabby Marshall in the goal attack bib for Panthers saw her side to a second win over Forest in both clubs’ debut season. The victory also meant Forest were unable to catch Mavericks to end their hopes of a top four finish.

Lightning show up on Pride Night

In one of two potential Play-Off match-ups in Round 13, Loughborough Lightning downed London Mavericks 79-58 at the Sir David Wallace Arena. The hosts were immediately on the front foot with Shadine van der Merwe proving a nightmare for the Mavericks attackers.

The gap only grew for Lightning, who are still in the hunt for the top spot, as they sit two points behind London Pulse. Meanwhile, despite defeat, Mavericks were able to celebrate their return to the Play-Offs for the first time since 2016.

Pulse survive a battle

London Pulse kept their cool in a 58-48 win over Manchester Thunder to book their place in the major semi-final. The visitors seized the early advantage, but Thunder were fired up in the second quarter to reduce an 11-goal deficit to just one with 10 points in a row.

The break came almost at the wrong time for the home side, but they continued their charge to level proceedings at 27-27 with less than two minutes of the second half gone. That prompted a regroup from Pulse, who stuck together to move themselves back into the lead and secured an 11th win of the season and return to top spot.

Dragons swoop in and take victory

LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons proved they weren't going to be messed with, winning 60-52 against NIC Leeds Rhinos. Despite an strong start in the opening minutes for home team Rhinos, the first quarter ended 10-15 in Dragons' favour.

A standout performance came from Khanyisa Chawane as she proved herself to be a speed demon on the court with turnovers aplenty. The Round 13 victory marked Dragons' second win of the season and disappointment for Geva Mentor, losing her last home game of the season before she hangs up her dress.

