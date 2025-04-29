Beard had her third child in September 2023 | Netball Super League

Beard is back with the LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons for the 2025 Netball Super League season.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Milly McEvoy, Sportsbeat

Chelsea Beard has returned to the Netball Super League fitter than ever after having her third child.

The LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons shooter gave birth to her daughter Ella in September 2023 and has worked herself back to be part of the Welsh franchise’s attacking end. Beard has featured in all six of the Dragons’ games so far in 2025, and while she is yet to earn a starting spot, she is ready and raring if they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m currently the fittest I have ever been in terms of even pre-baby,” the Merthyr Tydfil native said. The fitness scores I am getting now in training, I never even got before having kids.

“For me, that is a massive confidence boost to know that my body is in the shape to be ready to take the court if needed. I do play a different role this year, going from where I came from before having kids to now, but I am happy with that role, and if the team needs me, I am there to go on and do a job.”

Beard has sunk 17 goals and an impressive 27 Soft & Gentle Super shots so far this season as Dragons remain in search of a first win. While the losses have stung, the 31-year-old explained she has little time to get too hung up on the defeats when she returns home.

Coming back from her third pregnancy, Beard worked with the medical team at Cardiff Dragons to support her return to court. She added: “I’ve worked closely with the physios at Cardiff Dragons and the S&C team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know there has been a lot of talk about the pelvic floor, and that is an area we homed in on at the start. I guess it is just listening to my body, in terms of the realisation that I am not going to be 100 per cent at the beginning of pre-season.

“Working with our physio Clare, we took it step by step and any sort of niggles that came up we paid attention to. We just ticked every box as we went on and saw how the body reacted. I am touching wood at the minute that it is holding up well.”

Beard has made 70 appearances for the Welsh Feathers and has played internationally for Netball Waitakere in New Zealand. She is not the only Wales international in her family, with husband Adam having represented the Welsh rugby union team almost 60 times.

With two busy and often competing sporting schedules, Beard revealed they are indebted to the support of their family. It is her parents who have inspired Beard to add another string to her bow, as she is halfway through a master's in social work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s another juggling act!” she admitted. “My parents were a big factor in that, growing up, they fostered. So, I’ve grown up within that and seeing the impact it can have on people. Now, within my own personal development, it was the right time to do it.

“It is following a passion of mine to help people.”

Beard is choosing to live in the moment when it comes to her netball career, with no thought having been given to a potential return to the red dress of Wales. But if she ever gets a moment to herself, she is delighted with what she has and is continuing to achieve.

She said: “When I have time to actually sit and reflect, it is that I am proud of how far I have come. From the 16-year-old girl who signed for Celtic Dragons as they were known back then to now, I think I am a completely different person in terms of growth, personally and physically, within the game.

“I have many people to thank for that, and I am sure when the time comes to hang up my shoes, I will look back with so much pride and happiness with what I have been able to achieve and the friendships I have built during the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch Beard and the stars of NSL 2025 live in action - purchase your club tickets today. For the ultimate showdown, secure your seat at the 2025 Grand Final at The O2, London!

To keep up with the latest news, make sure to follow the @NetballSL on X, Instagram and TikTok, Netball Super League on Facebook and LinkedIn, and subscribe to our newsletter.