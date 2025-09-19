New partnership with Rugby Football Club has been announced

Camden Town Brewery

A Brewery are buzzing after announcing that it has become the sponsors of Rugby, a surprise new partnership with one of the most legendary grassroots rugby clubs around: Rugby Football Club, also known as the Lions.

Fresh off the back of the launch of Give Em Hells in partnership with Gilbert, the collaboration with Camden Town Brewery brings a fresh take on sports sponsorship (because doing things the usual way just isn’t their style), and marks their arrival in the Midlands in true Camden fashion, with a bold pitch takeover, hilarious content piece, and a proper celebration of grassroots sport.

Rugby Football Club is no ordinary club. It’s one of only three teams in the world allowed to play in full white, one of the others being the national team, and its name is literally part of the sport’s origin story.

For Camden Town Brewery, supporting grassroots sport is something they have huge passion for. That’s why they are proud to become official sponsors as part of their Give Em Hells campaign, an initiative that we launched in partnership with Gilbert to help give grassroot clubs support on and off the pitch.

To kick things off, they teamed up with turf artist John Ledwidge (affectionately known as the ‘Messi of Mowing’) and his team of pitch-painting pioneers, to unveil the partnership with a stunning visual pitch statement. Because a club with this much history deserves more than the same old boring handshake shot.

Camden Town Brewery

In fact, they want to give everyone in the town of Rugby a moment to remember, that’s why they are proud to unveil the ‘Rugby’s biggest round’.

That’s right, to celebrate the new partnership, they are offering every single adult resident of Rugby a pint on them, as long as they head down to Rugby FC on the 4th October ( T&Cs ). Quite the bar bill, but nothing but the best for fans. Some buy stadium rights, they are buying the whole town a pint.

This is just the beginning of what is planned for Rugby Football Club. As part of the long-term commitment, they are getting stuck in with real improvements, from renovating the rundown stand and repairing the old turnstiles, to supplying proper equipment across every level of the club.

In fact, they have got bigger aspirations for this historic place, perhaps they could build a pub with a pitch in it (yes you read that right)? We know that rugby lives well beyond the white lines, and we’re here to support the community on and off the pitch.

They are also bringing the fun. Matchday events, giveaways, community shoutouts, the works, all coming soon. Because the people behind the club deserve to feel the love, too.

Mal Malik, Chairman of Rugby Football Club, said: “It’s amazing to have the support of Camden Town Brewery, and we’re so grateful for the sponsorship that is promising to bring a smile to the club and community. We’re one of many grassroots clubs that has felt the squeeze in the past decade, and to have a vehicle to create a change to the sport up and down the country is a refreshing notion for the future.”

George Fitzroy, our Head of Marketing, added: “Last year we unveiled Give ‘Em Hells, an initiative designed to provide vital support to rugby clubs across the UK. The aim, to foster stronger community connections through the shared love of rugby and beer. Today, we’re so proud to announce ourselves as the official sponsors of Rugby Football Club, a grassroots club that is unmatched in its history. We wanted to launch a sponsorship that felt authentic and honest to our brand commitment to grassroots rugby through Give Em Hells, and we think this is the perfect fit.”

If you're part of a local grassroots club, we’d love for you to join the movement. Head to camdentownbrewery.com/pages/give-em-hells to sign up for fresh equipment, fresh beer, and discounted TNT Sports.

We’re in this for the long haul – because when grassroots wins, everyone wins.