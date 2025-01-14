New role for one of boxing's biggest characters

Picture: Alamy

The man once dubbed ‘boxing’s best loser’ is putting his vast experience to good use - as a referee. Journeyman fighter Lewis van Poetsch competed in 170 professional contests, but is now enjoying a second career as the man in the middle.

The 34-year-old from Bristol won his last bout against Steve Davies to finish his fighting career with a record of 14 wins, 152 losses and four draws. For the uninitiated, the stats would suggest a boxer lacking in talent, but the role of the away fighter is often misunderstood and ‘Poochi’ was one of the country’s very best.

At the start of their professional careers, most boxers need to sell tickets in big numbers if they’re to earn a decent purse. For some, however gifted, this isn’t an option. For those with skills and deft in the art of defence, a life in the away corner can be a good living. Add in the fact that Poochie was the ultimate showman, who used to love interacting with the crowd, promoters were always happy to call.

“I never got flattened, never counted out and I only ever got waved off,” he said with a trademark high-pitched giggle. “I remember fighting Darryll Wiliams and he hit me with a right hand in the first round and my back went as I went down. I was laughing thinking, ‘that was a good shot!’ I got up and [referee] Kieran McCann asked me if I was alright, I said I was, but he said he was waving it off. I thought ‘sound’! I remind Kieran of the fight when I see him. He did me a favour!

“Every now and then I bit off more than I could chew. Callum Simpson was definitely one of them, Lerrone Richards was another. I remember going back to the corner against Lerrone at the end of the first round. As my trainer Richard Farnham was getting in the ring, I said ‘mate, it’s going to be a long night!’ I did box some big old boys.

“I did it my way. I made a career out of it. All I do these days is work, referee, and socialise with my mates. I missed out on parties when I was a boxer, now I can say yes or no!”

Poochi started his pro boxing career after a spell in the armed forces, serving his country in Afghanistan. Once home, he worked a variety of full-time jobs including barber, lift engineer and HGV driver, whilst always being ready to shoot to any part of the country, any weekend, to fight just about anyone.

His fighting days may now be over, but as an emerging referee, his enthusiasm for the boxing game has not dimmed, and he's putting his knowledge to good use.

“I love it. I love boxing so I get to go and watch boxing and be the referee and stay involved in the sport,” he said. “I could’ve been a trainer, manager or a matchmaker, but I don’t think I’d have the patience for that.

“I don’t want the phone ringing every five minutes! A trainer spends more time in the gym with his fighters than I would’ve done as an active fighter! As a referee, I only have to give up my weekends and I don’t do it every weekend at the moment.

“I started the process of qualifying as a referee while I was still boxing. I retired on March 25th, 2023, and on April 1st I was working my first show as a Board official, as a trainee referee.”

With 20 years as a boxer, including 12 years as a professional, Poochi’s experience and knowledge is well regarded. Now, more than 20 fights into his refereeing career, he is looking to progress towards A-star status.

“I don’t know what a referee gets paid at the top level. I wouldn’t expect any preferential treatment off anyone but I’d like to think I’ve earned my stripes and respect from the boxing fraternity,” he said.

“As I only retired from fighting recently, I’ve started to referee some of my former opponents and some other former opponents are working in the corners! It’s quite cool. I like it. I refereed Balraj Singh, who I boxed and got a draw towards the end of my career, and in the other corner looking after Shane Smith was Adam Harper who I also boxed.

“As a boxer you need to know the basic rules, as a referee you have to know all the rules. You have people’s lives in your hands.”

The dream for most aspiring boxers is to compete at the highest level of the sport – headlining the MGM in Las Vegas, New York’s Madison Square Garden, or now, boxing on the very lucrative Saudi Arabia shows. Poochi is aiming to be a part of those big nights, but without taking any blows anymore.

Speaking to www.freebets.com, he added, “I never lived a regimented lifestyle. I liked to drink beer and eat fast food while I was boxing. Towards the end of my career, I did find the gym a bit of a chore. But the last year I actually trained pretty well. Now I’m not boxing, I actually quite enjoy going to the gym!

“Boxing is my first love. I fell in love with it when I first walked into a gym at 14. I’ve worked on big fights, Anthony Joshua fights and nights at the o2 [arena]. I get access all areas and I’m sitting on the ring apron watching the fights for free – where people have paid thousands to sit. I count myself lucky in that.”