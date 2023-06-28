New Zealand are second favourites with the bookmakers to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup

New Zealand have revealed their new kit for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. (Adidas)

The New Zealand rugby team have revealed their new kit ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

The All Blacks enter the tournament as one of the bookmakers favourites to win the World Cup and they have teamed up with Adidas to ensure the jersey offers the best in-class innovations to meet the demands of the highly competitive international game.

But how have fans reacted to the new jersey and when does it go on sale?

Here is everything you need to know.

What does New Zealand’s new kit look like?

New Zealand's new kit has recieved mixed reviews from fans. (Adidas)

New Zealand have collaborated with Adidas to make their kit in preparation for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Assisting with the design is Fey The Wolf - an emerging Persian based street style designer, renowned for their distinctive and creative use of the colour black.

The design of the kit is centred around the significance of the New Zealand silver fern, which holds deep cultural significance and it acts as a symbol of strength, resilience and enduring power.

The jersey has a number of technical features including ergonomic side panels in the abdominal area for a tight, three dimensional fit.

What has been said about the new kit?

New Zealand scrum half, Aaron Smith has emphasised the importance of the new All Blacks jersey ahead of the tournament and claims it was a unique experience to be involved with the creative process.

The 2015 World Cup winner said: “This is a massive year for us as we travel to France seeking our fourth Rugby World Cup title in what is, arguably, the most fiercely contested tournament in living memory.”

Smith added: “The jersey is so important, not only to us as players, but to all New Zealanders around the world - so to have the opportunity to talk through what the jersey and fern means to us as a nation with Fey The Wolf, and be part of that creative process, was a really unique experience.”

Adidas category director Matt Fielding echoed these comments and added that he is excited to bring something new and fresh to this year’s design.

Fielding commented: “The All Blacks are one of the most iconic sports teams worldwide - so it’s a great honour for us as a brand to design and showcase to the world our seventh Adidas All Blacks Rugby World Cup Kit. In what is poised to be a huge year for the men’s game, we’re excited to bring something new and fresh to this year’s design.”

The partnership between adidas and the All Blacks is synonymous with the Rugby World Cup and some of the countries proudest moments including their triumph in the 2015 tournament.

Fey The Wolf expressed their delight to be involved in the kit and added that spending time with the squad helped provide valuable insight into the importance of the fern.

The designer said: “There is no more iconic jersey in sport, so it was an incredible privilege to be entrusted with reimagining it for this moment. Central to my approach was to encapsulate what the fern means to New Zealanders of all backgrounds and to help, I was lucky enough to spend time with members of the squad, which provided valuable insight.

“What stood out to me most, is the sense of guardianship. That the jersey is never owned but passed on to create a continuous line. This was a true jumping off point when starting the creative process - and the responsibility I too carry.”

When is the new kit released?

The replica jersey is now available to purchase through the Adidas website. The jersey has been released to fans alongside a range of other items including a supporters polo shirt, t-shirt, long sleeve polo and an anthem jacket.

The prices for each of the items are as follows:

All Blacks rugby performance home jersey - £120

All Blacks rugby home jersey - £80

All Blacks rugby polo shirt - £55

All Blacks rugby t-shirt - £35

All Blacks rugby home jersey (kids) - £55

All Blacks rugby long sleeve polo shirt - £60

All Blacks rugby anthem jacket - £100

How have fans reacted to the new kit?

New Zealand’s new kit has been met with mixed reaction from fans on social media.

One user commented: “The greatest kit and the greatest history.”

Another added: “Can’t wait to get my hands on this.”

A third user said: “I just want this jersey. So beautiful.”

Other fans were more critical of the shirt and felt that the designers should have opted for a more traditional approach.

One user said: “Concept is great. Execution is not as flattering. Personally, I think it looks a little bit scribbly.”

Another added: “What’s with the collar?? That’s not a jersey, it's a polo shirt. You will never beat the 2011/2015 jersey. Stop trying to reinvent the wheel.”