New Zealand's real test comes after shock Ireland defeat, says Ruahei Demant

New Zealand were ahead until the dying stages when Erin King scored a decisive try | World Rugby

New Zealand have suffered back-to-back defeats and must now face world no.1 side England

New Zealand captain Ruahei Demant believes the real test is how her side responds to their shock 29-27 defeat to Ireland in WXV1.

The world champions were ahead with only seconds remaining of their opening encounter in Vancouver before Erin King scored to steal a famous win. It marks a second defeat in a row for the Black Ferns, who lost to England earlier in the month, and they take on the Red Roses next week in a do or die battle.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re pretty gutted for our group,” she said. “Not just the 23 but our entire squad but full credit to Ireland they deserved that win. It is a pretty bitter pill to swallow at the moment, but we can’t dwell on our loss, we have got England in seven days.

“And the real test will be how quick can we take and enforce the lessons from this game and put out a performance that we are proud of next weekend.”

The Black Ferns have not had a dominant run of form in recent times, losing to France and England on home soil in WXV1 last year. That was then followed by a first-ever defeat to Canada earlier this year, and Canada’s win over France earlier in the day in Vancouver means they have leapfrogged New Zealand into second place in the rankings.

Atlanta Lolohea had opened the scoring in the final WXV match of the weekend before Ireland responded and took the lead. Katelyn Vahaakolo ensured the sides entered the break before Mererangi Paul looked to have secured a five-point win for the Black Ferns.

However, King scored her second of the game before Dannah O’Brien converted to snatch the win at the death.

Demant added: “It comes down to all of the things that we can control as individuals. And if we look at all of the opportunities taken and the opportunities missed in this game, a lot of those opportunities that we missed, the skillset that we have and the decisions we can make, those are all factors within our control as individuals and as a team.

“And on the other side of the ball, we can control our tackles, our decision-making around rucks so I guess the good news is we can get better.”

New Zealand had three tries disallowed via the Television Match Official which head coach Alan Bunting believed contributed to a loss in momentum and discipline.

He said: “I felt like we were really getting into the game and were going to really score points but then had a few tries disallowed. We didn’t really capitalise on those opportunities and found ourselves back in our 22, a bit of our discipline and Ireland were pretty ruthless down there.

“Our ladies were really giving it their best out there and a few decisions on the field and certain parts of the game that we’ll definitely learn from.”