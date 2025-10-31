Newbie Simon Heaps wins national pickleball title after late team up

Paul Currie

Simon Heaps stormed to wheelchair pickleball doubles gold at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals despite having first played with his partner only one week before.

The 70-year-old from Christchurch teamed up with singles champion Andy McErlean to take the title, beating Craig Nicholson and Geoffrey Perkins 15-13 11-3 in the final.

Heaps first took up pickleball in April, having played para table tennis for decades, winning European and world golds in his 60s. “We spoke in May because Andy is in Portsmouth, so is the closest player to me,” he said.

“I went down to his club, but unfortunately, he was ill that day, but we decided to team up at the nationals, and that is how it came about. He came to my club last week, we had a practice there for a couple of hours, and then at Nationals we have just been on fire.

“He is a brilliant player, he is so good, and we did gel really well, and you win as a pair and lose a pair, but he is brilliant.” Heaps was one of over 1300 competitors taking part across 57 age and skill categories in the fifth year of the prestigious competition.

Pickleball developed as a backyard game in Washington, and is named after the pickle boat in rowing, which sees spare rowers from different teams form a crew. The name reflects the sport, which has borrowed from other racket sports, as it is played on a badminton doubles-sized court and features playing styles seen in tennis and table tennis.

The game is played with a solid paddle and a perforated plastic ball, while players can only score points on their serve. Rising in popularity in the US for the past few decades, interest has exploded across the world, with Pickleball England now boasting over 15,000 registered members.

Heaps’ introduction to pickleball was not smooth sailing, as his local club, PicklePad, was not wheelchair accessible. However, the industrious player found a workaround and has been hooked ever since.

He added: “I played para table tennis for five years for Great Britain, I drove past PicklePad in Christchurch, which is a purpose-built centre, and said to my wife, let’s just call in.

“They told me I couldn’t play in a wheelchair because it is not accessible to get in, but I asked if I could walk in with my prosthetic legs and carry my chair, and they said yes and the rest is history. I am now an ambassador for them, I’ve been so well-supported.”

Pickleball England had a record number of players at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals. The tournament took place from 30 October to 2 November at Bolton Arena. For more information: https://www.pickleballengland.org/