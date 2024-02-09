Telling news your way
£2.4bn top tier talks amid Liverpool owner John W. Henry's meeting with Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan

The billionaires in charge of Liverpool and Newcastle met for discussions as rumour mill goes into overdrive on negotiations
By Evie Lake
2 minutes ago
Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan in action on the pitch after the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United FC and Paris Saint-Germain at St. James Park on October 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan in action on the pitch after the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United FC and Paris Saint-Germain at St. James Park on October 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Newcastle United's chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan was reportedly visited by Liverpool owner John W. Henry after Fenway Sports Group left the PIF Governor 'furious'. In June 2023 it was announced Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund's LIV would merge with the established PGA Tour, putting to bed the rivalry and poaching that had built up since the former's creation. But the two have been locked in discussions ever since, surpassing the initial framework agreement deadline of December 31.

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan at St James' Park. (Pic: Getty Images)Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan at St James' Park. (Pic: Getty Images)
But a consortium of U.S sports owners- which includes Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group- have agreed to invest $3bn (£2.4bn) into the PGA Tour to create PGA Tour Enterprises- a deal which is thought to have scuppered PIF's plans. The deal is also said to have left Al-Rumayyan furious.

And now it is claimed John W. Henry - who has owned Liverpool since 2010 - made the trip to Saudi Arabia to meet with the Newcastle United chairman in person along with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. According to the Sports Business Journal, discussions took place over the proposed merger, suggesting a LIV-PGA deal is still on the table despite FSG's swoop.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan takes part in pro-am of LIV Golf Invitational Series event at The Centurion Clubnear London in 2022. (Pic Adrian Dennis/Getty Images)Yasir Al-Rumayyan takes part in pro-am of LIV Golf Invitational Series event at The Centurion Clubnear London in 2022. (Pic Adrian Dennis/Getty Images)
Despite talks, FSG's investment will dilute PIF involvement in the new PGA Tour. Al-Rumayyan was set to act as chairman for the merger, however his role - should there be an agreement- may be scaled back.

But there is no guarantee of a deal between Newcastle United's owners and the PGA Tour which would see golf's 'civil war' continue. Just recently PIF poached reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm in a deal said to be worth £450m.

