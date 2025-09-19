Newnham feels like she belongs on global stage at last

Sam Mellish

Hurdler bows out of maiden Worlds at semi-final stage

By Charlie Bennett in Tokyo

Athletics ace Emily Newnham was once sat in a dining room surrounded by world champions, too intimidated to speak.

Now, after a breakthrough season, she believes she belongs at the top table of the women’s 400m hurdles after a gutsy World Championships display.

The Kent athlete reached the semi-finals in Tokyo before finishing sixth and missing out on the final by just over half a second.

The 21-year-old admits she is ready for a break after a season that has brought a European U23 gold medal, a Novuna UK Championships silver medal and now her first ever World Championships.

But she will come back next season convinced she has what it takes to mix it with the very best in the sport.

“I am going to take a lot from this season, including the belief I now have in myself,” she said.

“I remember my first Diamond League two years ago. I went to Zurich, and I was sitting in a dinner hall with world champions.

“I was like ‘I'm not meant to be here, this is crazy. How have I got to this point?’ But then this time around, it's so different. I've worked to get to this position.

“Everyone around me has had that belief in me for so long but trying to have that within myself has been hard. I’m now there.”

Newnham lost ground from the start of her semi-final and was playing catch-up for most of the race, before coming home in 54.61 seconds – 0.53s down on her personal best.

While her season has shown sharp progress, she was two seconds shy of the fastest runners led by Netherlands’ Femke Bol.

In sweltering Japanese conditions, Newnham admits her legs felt heavy but is now looking ahead to what will be less humid weather in Birmingham at next year’s European Championships.

“That was hard work,” she said.

“I didn’t have it in my legs, but I’ve just ran my fourth ever 54-second race, whereas at the start of the season I was a 56.7 runner.

“As an athlete, as you're always travelling, I can't wait to just be at home and being in my own bed.

“But we have a home champ next year. Obviously, we get to compete here at the UK Championships but then we have a Commonwealth Games and the European Championships in Birmingham.

“It is a big year, and I can’t wait.”

Follow all the action from the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 on BBC.