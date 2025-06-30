Newton Abbot College reach National Table Cricket final in first appearance

Newton Abbot College revelled in a day out at Lord’s | imagecomms

A school made their early start worth it with a run to the final at the prestigious cricket venue in their first appearance in the competition

Newton Abbot College revelled in a day out at Lord’s at the National Table Cricket Finals Day.

The team left Devon at five o’clock in the morning to head to the fabled Home of Cricket, where they faced off against 11 other schools from around the country in a festival of the inclusive sport.

Newton Abbot were making their first appearance at Lord’s but were far from overwhelmed at the occasion as they reached the final, where they were narrowly beaten by Wirral Grammar School for Boys to take a well-earned runners-up finish.

“We first entered table cricket last year for the first time,” said PE teacher Kelcey Pillage.

“We went to the area round and then the county round. This year we took two teams and this team were undefeated and came out on top to reach Lord’s.

“We left at 5am this morning, we weren’t sure if they were all going to make it but they were all there bright and early.

“Even just coming into London, they were looking out the windows and asking loads of questions. It’s a huge thing for them that is very exciting.

“When we first drove into Lord’s, they were starstruck by everything around them.”

Table cricket is a fully inclusive, adapted version of the game aimed at young people living with a wide range of learning and physical disabilities played on a table tennis table.

Teams of six compete to avoid fielders and hit specific scoring zones while the ball is bowled using a ramp. The Lord’s Taverners runs its national competition each year, with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) schools from across the country taking part.

The sport provides opportunities for participants to benefit from all that sport can offer, something Pillage has seen firsthand.

She added: “We have a few students who come to our cricket club who love cricket but maybe can’t access it as much as some of the other students. We have introduced them to this and they just love it. They get really involved and love the high success that they get from it.

“We have a team captain who has probably not been a team captain before, he loves the role and leading the team. Skills like that are so important.”

Pupils also met cricket legends David Gower and Mike Gatting, and were presented with their medals by current England bowler Reece Topley.

For the first time in the competition's history, National Finals Day took place as part of Disability Cricket Day, the biggest ever one-off showcase of disability cricket hosted by the MCC, ECB and Lord’s Taverners which saw all formats of disability cricket on display from grassroots to elite level.

The day was brought to a close by the first ever international disability cricket fixture on the main ground at Lord’s, the third of a seven match Vitality IT20 Mixed disability series between England and India.

“I saw table cricket for the first time a few years ago now and coming to the final here at Lord's today, you are struck immediately by the competitiveness, the keenness and the camaraderie,” said Gower, who serves as president of the Lord’s Taverners.

“Everyone’s spirits are high and it’s fantastic to see people getting everything they want from the game, who, as we know, wouldn't otherwise have the opportunity. Events like this are hugely important.

“The players are all so good, and they are all having immense fun. The atmosphere is just vibrant, and I love being a figurehead for Tavs, especially on days like today.”

The Lord’s Taverners impacts the lives of young people facing the challenges of inequality. The charity works across the UK and beyond to provide inclusive and impactful cricket programmes, empowering young people with disabilities and from disadvantaged communities – visit www.lordstaverners.org