It has been just under a week since John Eustace’s departure from Blackburn Rovers was confirmed, with the former Birmingham City boss heading to Championship rivals Derby County.

Blackburn made it clear in a handful of club statements they were disappointed by Eustace’s decision with the Ewood Park outfit challenging for a place in the play-off spots. A number of names have been linked to the vacancy at Blackburn with interviews reportedly set to take place this week.

Who could become Blackburn’s next manager?

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, ex-Wolves and Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil is planning to hold talks with the club this week. Steven Gerrard and Lee Carsely have both been linked to the role but there has been no suggestion they are seriously considered as candidates. Gerrard has left his role in Saudi Arabia while Carsley has yet to make his next move after a short spell as England men’s interim manager.

O’Neil, 41, has been out of work since being sacked by Wolves in December following a defeat against Premier League rivals Ipswich Town. Wolves were 19th at the time of his sacking and sat four points from safety after two wins in 11 Premier League games. Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said at the time: "We're very grateful to Gary for all of his effort, dedication and hard work during his time at the club, and we wish him and his team the best of luck for the future."

Blackburn sit fifth in the Championship ahead of a trip to Swansea City, who are also without a manager after sacking Luke Williams on Monday following a run of seven defeats in nine games. They then face Norwich City before a trip to Pride Park to face off against Eustace and his Derby side. Luis Boa Morte has also been linked with the vacancy, he is currently in charge of Guinea-Bissau. He previously spent time as an assistant to Marco Silva at Fulham.

Who is in charge of Blackburn now?

David Lowe has taken charge of Blackburn’s last two games. His first match in charge was a 2-0 win at West Brom before they beat Plymouth Argyle by the same scoreline last weekend. The Devon club had been in strong before playing Blackburn as they drew 2-2 with Sunderland, beat West Brom and Millwall while also knocking Liverpool out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at Home Park.

Following Rovers’ victory over Plymouth, Lowe said: “I’m feeling really pleased but more importantly I’m feeling really pleased for the club, players, fans and staff. It’s been a hectic few days as everyone knows but the players have applied themselves brilliantly and I’m pleased they’ve gave a good show for the fans today.

“They played some decent football in the first half without getting any rewards but then second half, I thought the quick play, movement in and out of possession was really good. Prepared to tackle, prepared to win second balls and obviously prepared to play quality football to get a couple of goals.”