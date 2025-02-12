John Eustace, Manager of Blackburn Rovers, during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers FC and Preston North End FC at Ewood Park on January 31, 2025 in Blackburn, England | Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers are on the hunt for a new manager after John Eustace’s decision to leave for Derby County

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn Rovers have reportedly drawn up a six-man shortlist as they eye their next head coach with John Eustace poised to vacate his position as manager and join Derby County. The Ewood Park outfit are sixth in the Championship and well in contention for a play-off spot.

Eustace has been targeted by relegation-threatened Derby County after they sacked Paul Warne last week. The Rams sit 21st in the Championship at the time of writing, but have played two games more than Hull City in 22nd. The Tigers have the same number of points and same goal difference but face Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night. Last weekend it emerged the Pride Park club had asked to hold talks with Eustace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn confirm Eustace and Derby talks

On Monday, Blackburn released a statement revealing they had ‘reluctantly’ granted Eustace’s request to hold talks with Derby. A statement read: “Blackburn Rovers can confirm that head coach John Eustace has requested permission to speak with another Championship club, following the activation of a clause in his contract. The club is extremely disappointed by John Eustace’s request to hold discussions with another club at such a crucial stage of the season, but this has now been reluctantly granted.

“With significant investment being made during the January transfer window, with six new additions, several of whom impressed during yesterday’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Wolves, the Board and Ownership feel the club are in good position to challenge for one of the play-off places this season. With the squad bolstered, key players returning from injury and Rovers currently in a strong position in the Championship, the club and players remain focused on achieving the best possible outcome this season. The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Six-man shortlist

According to a report from Alan Nixon on his patreon, former Wolves manager Gary O’Neil is among the names being eyed by Blackburn to replace Eustace once his appointment at Derby is confirmed. The former Portsmouth and West Ham player was sacked by Wolves earlier this season with the Premier League club facing the prospect of relegation.

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal is also among the names being eyed by Blackburn. He guided Wednesday into the Championship play-offs twice during a two-and-a-half-year stint at Hillsborough. The Owls lost the 2016 final to Hull City and then were beaten by Huddersfield Town in the semi-finals in 2017. The Terriers went on to clinch promotion to the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Middlesbrough and Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka is among the names linked while Raphael Wicky is also being eyed. The Swiss coach had previously been in talks with West Brom to replace Carlos Corberan but the move collapsed with Tony Mowbray instead returning to the Hawthorns last month. An unnamed European coach makes up the remainder of the list.