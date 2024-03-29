Liverpool have been dealt a hammer blow to finding Jurgen Klopp's replacement after Xabi Alonso announced he will stay at Bayer Leverkusen. Storming to 10-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga - without losing a game all season - has made the Spaniard an in-demand manager. The general consensus among Liverpool fans is that Alonso would be an ideal fit - until his recent announcement.
"It's been a season of speculation regarding my future," Alonso stated on Friday. "To now we have been busy and focused on the season and I wanted to reflect during the international break and take a decision. Last week, I had a meeting when I informed of them (Leverkusen's directors) to continue being coach of Bayer Leverkusen.
"For sure the decisions you need to analyse as well. I try to take the right ones in a natural way. This is the right place for me to develop as a coach, I am a young coach. The club had been supportive and I feel respected by all departments. The fans have shown great support and they have reasons to dream for a great season."
Alonso's latest comments have drastically affected the betting market. So who is the new front-runner to take charge at Anfield? NationalWorld has profiled the top 19 candidates, according to the bookies.
