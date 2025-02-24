Rangers manager Philippe Clement is seen during the William Hill Premiership match between Rangers FC and St. Mirren FC at Ibrox Stadium on February 22, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. | Getty Images

Next Rangers manager odds after Phillippe Clement was sacked on Sunday night

Rangers are on the hunt for their fourth manager since 2022 after Philippe Clement was sacked by the club on Sunday night. The decision came after a 2-0 loss to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership and with the Ibrox club 13 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table.

Rangers had beaten Hearts 3-1 the previous week but that victory came after they were dumped of the Scottish Cup by Queens Park earlier this month. Clement jointed Rangers in October 2023 to replace Michael Beale. Beale had lasted less than a year at Ibrox as he was named as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s replacement, who had only been in charge for 12 months after he replaced Steven Gerrard in November 2021.

A clubs statement on Sunday read: “Rangers Football Club can confirm it has tonight parted company with men’s first-team manager, Philippe Clement. The club would like to put on record their sincere thanks to Philippe for his hard work and dedication during his spell in charge. A further update from the club will follow in due course.”

Clement final comments as Rangers manager

Clement took charge of 86 Rangers games, winning 55 while losing 15 and drawing the other 16. This season they have lost five of their 27 games in the Scottish Premiership while drawing another five. He won the Scottish League Cup with Rangers last season.

After their defeat to St Mirren, Clement called the performance the worst Rangers had produced under him. He said: “I understand. We were by far the worst I’ve seen in all the time I’ve been here. I understand fans don’t want to see that level. It’s about standing up as a team and showing more qualify.

“It’s about finding out where this nervousness came from. It’s terribly disappointing, because we were so nervous, on the ball, in the duels, in everything. I don’t know where it’s coming from. That’s my frustration and it’s also my responsibility to put a team on the pitch with the right mindset. I didn’t see this one coming, this nervousness, everyone below par, almost all game. There were a few better spells but by far we were not what Rangers should be.”

He added: “I saw the team drifting apart in islands. That’s not been the case in the past, when we’ve had difficult moments and went behind, but reacted as a team. Today it was reacting one on one and not as a team. Then we don’t play the football we need to play and it’s a bad performance. Leadership is an important one, but leadership is also a collective one. In the first place it’s my responsibility.”

Next Rangers manager odds

Former Rangers player Barry Ferguson - who also had spells in England with Birmingham City and Blackpool - is the leading favourite at the time of writing. Former Liverpool player and ex-Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is also among the leading names with the bookmakers. Sean Dyche and Russell Martin, sacked by Everton and Southampton this season are also among the leading names alongside Issame Charai.

Barry Ferguson - 6/4

Issame Charai - 3/1

Steven Gerrard - 11/2

Russell Martin - 12/1

Sean Dyche - 14/1

Steven Davis - 16/1

Valerian Ismael - 18/1

Derek McInnes - 20/1

Gary O'Neil - 20/1

Rob Edwards - 20/1

Kevin Muscat - 22/1

Steve Cooper - 22/1

Giovanni van Bronckhorst - 25/1

Slavisa Jokanovic - 25/1

Stephen Robinson - 25/1