NHL star Boone Jenner and his wife, Maggie have announced the death of their baby boy one month before his due date. In a heartbreaking Instagram post, the couple said that their son, Dawson, was stillborn on Sunday (March 31).

The pair said: “We are at a loss for words. A pain like no other. Our son, Dawson Jenner was stillborn on March 31st, 2024. While this pain is like nothing we’ve experienced before, it’s also shown us the immense love we have to give.

“As heartbroken as we are, we are incredibly grateful to be his parents and look forward to holding him again one day in heaven. We are thankful and feel blessed for the outpouring of love and support from our family and friends. We appreciate everyone respecting our privacy as we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

In December, the couple joyfully announced their upcoming addition to the family, expecting their "lil babe" to arrive in May 2024. They shared heartwarming images of Maggie's sonogram and her growing baby bump.

Their relationship became public in May 2020 when Maggie posted several pictures on Instagram featuring her and the athlete, taken during Covid lockdowns. Captioning the snapshots from their beachfront home, Maggie wrote, "My quarantine scene 🤍." They became engaged in September 2022 and exchanged vows in July 2023, followed by a romantic honeymoon in Italy.