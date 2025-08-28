No Rashid Khan in Hundred final as Oval Invincibles sign Australia spinner

Oval Invincibles will defend their title without superstar Rashid Khan as the Afghanistan spinner has left the London-based franchise ahead of the Hundred 2025 playoffs.

With Oval Invincibles set to meet the winner of the Eliminator between Trent Rockets and Northern Superchargers, the Sam Billings-led side has confirmed the replacement of spin wizard Rashid on Thursday.

Australian spinner Adam Zampa has been signed by Oval Invincibles as a like-for-like replacement for Rashid in the build-up to the summit clash. Rashid, who was named the Player of the Match in this season’s Hundred opener at Lord’s, picked up 12 wickets in six games for the London heavyweights.

Rashid has left the franchise for international duty as Afghanistan are set to play Pakistan and the UAE in the Sharjah tri-series ahead of the Asia Cup. The upcoming tri-series will serve as a warm-up for the Asia Cup, which is also hosted by the UAE.

With Rashid as captain, Afghanistan made it to the semifinals of last year’s T20 World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean. “We do not have specific targets, and we do not want to put extra pressure on our players,” Rashid told reporters.

Rashid’s replacement for the Hundred final, Australia spinner Zampa, was a part of the Invincibles’ title-winning side in the 2023 and 2024 editions. The 33-year-old has bagged 322 wickets for Australia in 217 limited-overs appearances. Zampa will touch down in London for the final after featuring in the recently concluded white-ball series between Australia and South Africa.

He was reprimanded for using obscene language in the 1st One Day International (ODI) against the Proteas. The Australian spinner also plied his trade with Surrey in the group stages of the T20 Blast. The leg spinner played for games for Surrey. Zampa is the first Australian to complete 100 wickets in the shortest format.