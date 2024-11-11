Non-league club enjoy memorable trip to Houses of Parliament

Graeme Gardiner, community director at Marine, was one of the representatives in attendance | Graeme Gardiner, community director at Marine, was one of the representatives in attendance

Marine AFC have blazed a trail with several initiatives over the last few years

Marine AFC enjoyed a memorable trip to the Houses of Parliament to celebrate their game-changing exploits promoting women’s and girls’ football in Merseyside.

The Crosby-based club have blazed a trail with several initiatives over the last few years and were invited to a special parliamentary reception which shined a light on the growth of the women’s game across the country.

After receiving two consecutive grants worth £5,000 from Pitching In’s – sponsor of Marine’s Northern Premier League division – Trident Community Foundation, the club hosted several tournaments and festivals before introducing both free coaching into schools and at the club’s ground every Wednesday.

Their participation-enhancing initiatives have continued to go from strength to strength and to mark their inspirational efforts, the club received a special invitation to an event in Westminster put on by Pitching In and hosted by Charlotte Nichols MP.

Graeme Gardiner, community director at Marine, was one of the representatives in attendance and hopes the club’s crucial efforts can inspire more lower-league sides to follow in their footsteps.

“It’s fantastic to come here and be part of this,” said Gardiner, a long-term teacher and former head of PE at Birchwood Community High School.

“When we started five years ago and had a blank piece of paper, if you told us five years later we’d be going to parliament to celebrate the work the club is doing and everybody buying into it, we wouldn’t have believed it.

“We know the big clubs are doing their bit – but we’ve shown what a small club can do and the impact that can have.

“The club embraces its community and has bought into the project – there’s a will and a need for it.

“Funding is massive – we’ve got the great ideas and coaches, but you can’t rely on volunteers.

“You need paid coaches on a consistent basis so you do need funding.

“Good facilities cost money – and without the likes of Pitching In, we couldn’t do it.

“Our community section relies heavily on Pitching In to do that.”

The club’s Marine in the Community arm – the subject of a recent FA film – has been the driving force behind the series of initiatives that earned them a trip to Westminster.

In addition to setting up a series of girls’ tournaments and coaching sessions at the Marine Travel Arena , the club’s Literacy Kicks programme has encouraged children to improve their English and enjoy the excitement of being reporters, editors, and interviewing players and managers.

And off the back of their work enhancing both girls’ football and education, the Four Clubs One Goal programme has seen Marine join forces with Liverpool, Everton and Tranmere to help raise awareness against gun and knife crime in Merseyside.

The club have targeted those in Merseyside who could be drawn into crime or anti-social behaviour and helped educate them through a series of tournaments, events and special speakers.

Gardiner hailed the impact of the initial Pitching In funding for laying the foundations for expansion and hopes they can continue enhancing their influence across the Merseyside region.

“It’s been going from strength to strength over the last few years,” added Gardiner, who attended the event alongside fellow Marine representative Colin Mitchell.

“Sponsorship has allowed us to put coaches into secondary schools to develop football for girls in Merseyside.

“It’s about building the project that can run and continue to support girls’ football.

“Even though it’s the fastest growing, it doesn’t quite get the support at school level that it needs. That’s the age you need to get girls involved.

“From girls’ football there have been lots of further options we’ve been able to go onto and continue to grow and do.”

Ladbrokes, with the support of its owner Entain, has launched a multi-million-pound investment programme, Pitching In, designed to support and promote grassroots sports. For more details see: https://www.entaingroup.com/sustainability-esg/entain-foundation/pitching-in/ and to find volunteering opportunities near you, see: pitchinginvolunteers.co.uk