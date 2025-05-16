Non-League legend Mick Joiner lost for words after award win

Chasetown's Mick Joiner (left) was named Isuzu Unsung Hero | Matt Bristow | www.mattbristow.n

Joiner has been ever-present within Non-League after a staggering seven decades spent in service of Pitching In Northern Premier League Division One West outfit Chasetown, helping the club blossom from humble beginnings in the Cannock & District League to FA Cup giantkillers and a spot among the bigger fish at Step 4.

By Mohamed Hamza, Sportsbeat

Non-League legend Mick Joiner was lost for words after he was surprised with the Isuzu Unsung Hero award at the National Game Awards in association with Isuzu.

Alongside his time with the Scholars, where he served in a variety of roles from player to chair since 1966, Joiner was instrumental in the birth of the Midland Football League in 2014, which helps to support the grassroots game and the progress of clubs of all shapes and sizes within Step 5 of the footballing pyramid.

Joiner's award was kept secret from him until the awards ceremony at AFC Wimbledon’s Plough Lane and in true unsung hero fashion, the 82-year-old insists his achievements would not have been possible without the support of those nearest.

“It’s an honour and I’m proud of it but on reflection, lots of people have contributed to today because of what they’ve given me and how they’ve always encouraged me," admitted Joiner.

“I’ve done this for 70 years since I was 12 and it’s all about trying to keep yourself fit and enjoying it and staying around younger people. That’s not done in a nursing home but on a sports ground and I enjoy all sports but football is my love.

“The problem is it all goes so quick. If you look at this season, it seems just yesterday we were in August.

“You have to find a level of commitment but when you commit to something, you always have to be available for that extra 10 minutes or hour or yard to get over the line.

“It’s teamwork and you couldn’t do anything in life without support from people around you.”

Joiner added: “These awards are very important to thank people who have contributed and sponsored it. Without that it wouldn’t take place.

“I haven’t done what I've done to get an award but it’s the icing on the cake and it’s an honour to accept it.

“I can only say thank you to everybody for their contribution.”

