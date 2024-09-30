Non-League v Premier League: Why you should try watching the lower leagues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the school playground, everyone has a football team they supported. Living in the midlands until I was eight I had already tattooed my team on my heart.

It was the newly crowned European Champions, Aston Villa. A popular choice in my school with my Black Country mates. That was until we up and left for the sunny South, where I was surrounded by Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs and Manchester United fans. This was before foreign investment, so Chelsea and Manchester City hadn’t bought their way to glory yet.

My only live Villa games came at their away games in London. This was expensive and a busy commute with thousands of people.

As I got older I realised that I missed regular live matches, so I started to watch Crawley Town in the fifth tier (non-league). This worked well, I began to really get into it. Tickets were affordable, parking available and the football was pretty good. Watching Premier League football does not guarantee excitement.

Non league at its finest

For years my son and I watched Crawley Town, as they progressed into league football and up to League One. The away stadiums were great, Tranmere, MK Dons, Portsmouth and Charlton, proper “Old School” stadiums.

My need for local live local football took me to Dorking Wanderers, Horsham FC, Lewes FC, Roffey FC, and Broadbridge Heath FC, plus many more. Watching football on TV became boring, no atmosphere, no smell of burgers or any sound of a crunching tackle. It also feels saturated in nostalgia, retro. Every club has a history.

At non-league games, parking is available, tickets are reasonably priced and I’ve never witnessed any fisticuffs, although I haven’t met the Wealdstone Warrior (yet).

I have watched football for over forty years and with my hand on my heart I can honestly say non-league football has quality, speed and cracking goals. Gone are the days that big Phil has just sank five pints and is now going up front. The athletic ability of these players is impressive, especially as they have full time jobs and only train once a week. I’ve seen overhead goals, volleys from twenty five yards and Maradona type slaloms.

On top of that, you can always get a reasonably priced pint and pie. It’s a family friendly atmosphere that will entertain you all afternoon. No gimmicks, no football tourists, just a raffle if you’re lucky.

I still follow Villa, but travelling to Birmingham, spending £60+ on a ticket doesn’t happen very often anymore. I prefer driving a few miles to follow the Dragons (TD Shipley FC) in the Southern Combination Football League, or Horsham YMCA. It's fun, and for the football purists they even play it out from the back.

Give non-league a go, you’ve nothing to lose and it might surprise you!