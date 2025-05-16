Non-League Young Player of the Year full of pride after scooping award

Matt Bristow

Braintree Town's Kyrell Lisbie picked up the Sportsbeat Young Player of the Year at the National Game Awards

Braintree Town’s Kyrell Lisbie was bursting with pride at being named the Sportsbeat Young Player of the Year at the National Game Awards in association with Isuzu.

The 21-year-old, who joined the club in the summer of 2024, has been an integral part of Steve Pitt’s side, scoring 13 times in the National League this season as The Iron finished 17th in the table after being promoted via the National League South play-offs last term.

Having previously been with Cray Valley PM, Lisbie scored his first two goals for Braintree against Aldershot in August 2024 and has not looked back, stringing together a series of impressive performances that has showed he has more than dealt with the three-step jump he made when moving to Cressing Road.

“Honestly, it is an amazing feeling,” said Lisbie.

“To think where I was last year, to then make the jump up to Braintree this season and then win this award, it feels good, and I am so grateful.”

Lisbie hails from a famous footballing family, with his twin-brother Kyreece joining him at Braintree during a loan spell from Colchester United this season, while his dad, Kevin, had a long and successful career, which included an 11-year stint at Charlton Athletic and 10 caps for the Jamaica national team.

And the younger Lisbie, who shot to prominence during Cray Valley’s FA Cup run last season which saw them earn a first-round replay against Charlton, revealed playing alongside his brother Kyreece was a feeling like no other.

“When he went to Colchester and I went to Braintree, I thought we were not going to play with each other again until we were much, much older,” he continued.

“But when he got the shout to come to Braintree on loan, it was great. It is such a surreal feeling to play alongside your identical twin on the pitch, it is hard to put into words.

“We already know what each other wants to do on the pitch, I think that connection helps, and it was just amazing to play with him.”

Lisbie was also full of praise for his parents for supporting him all the way in his career to this point and for being a constant source of advice.

“My dad has been fantastic,” he added.

“I have been a sponge around him constantly. Everything that I am going through, he has been through as well, and I am able to ask him questions and learn from him which is very helpful.

“My mum has been amazing as well with all the emotional support she has given me.

“She is there most home and away games, and she loves it, she really does love supporting me and all my brothers.”

The National Game Awards is a celebration of the non-league season - highlighting the community, fans, on-field, and off-field successes of the game outside of the English Football League.

The ceremony is held each year by the Non-League Paper, the UK's number one selling football title and the best place for your non-league news, with this year’s event held at Plough Lane - home of AFC Wimbledon.

