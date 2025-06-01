Noodt shakes off illness to reach T100 podium

T100 Triathlon

Mika Noodt brushed off any remnants of a lingering cold to clinch his first T100 podium of the season in San Francisco.

The 24-year-old German produced a strong finish to surge into third place in the second event of the season, fending off challenges from across the course.

It saw Noodt join compatriot Rico Bogen on the podium, with only Belgium's Jelle Geens separating the two countrymen in first and third place.

It was a defining performance from Noodt, who finished fifth in the same event last year, made even more impressive when the triathlete revealed that he had been struggling with a cold in the lead-up to the race.

“It was a solid swim and it felt quite easy but I didn’t want to push too hard to get to the front and instead stayed in the middle of the pack," he said.

“On the bike I was on my own quite a lot and rode with my own rhythm.

“I struggled with my throat a bit since I had a cold going into this week but it got better during the race.

"On the run it was very technical and on the way out we had a headwind and it so it was like a fartlek run.

"But I managed to do well and then on the final lap I managed to do a hard surge for 20 seconds to make the podium."

Noodt was firmly in the middle of the pack for the majority of the race before punching forward in the latter stages of the run to overhaul last year's victor Marten Van Riel, wildcard Jamie Riddle and New Zealand's Kyle Smith.

A first podium of the season also marks a first T100 podium since a third place finish in Ibiza last year.

And with the plenty of races still to come in a long season of middle-distance racing, Noodt noted that there is still plenty more to come as he aims for a maiden T100 victory.

He added: "I feel like I haven't peaked yet in training this season but I think this sets me up well for the season and there is still room for improvement."

The T100 Triathlon World Tour is a season-long schedule of World Championship level races competed over 100km (2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run), where the world’s best triathletes go head-to-head in iconic locations. For more information visit www.T100Triathlon.com